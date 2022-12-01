How to prepare A Lemon Ginger Rasam Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

The only last resort to go to, while being ravenously hungry, especially during monsoons, is the traditional favourite of Rasam, which comes in many varieties. The long pepper rasam also has a therapeutic side to it as it combats cold, cough and other monsoon allergies.

Lemon ginger rasam is a recipe that combines the tasty and healthy benefits of a rasam in its entirety and is loved by all age groups and suits mostly all taste preferences. Unlike other rasam, tamarind is not added during cooking as it already has lemon, the souring agent. With ground spices and tur dal providing density to the soup/rasam, lemon rasam has a particularly soothing effect on our bodies.

Highly effective on colds and coughs, it comforts and nourishes you at the same time. It may not be full-bodied as other versions of soups and may be thinner in consistency, but it is super nutritious. Lemon ginger Rasam is easy to prepare, uses few ingredients, is nutritious and is vegan as well. Check out the recipe here.

How to prepare A Lemon Ginger Rasam Recipe

How to prepare A Lemon Ginger Rasam Recipe How to prepare A Lemon Ginger Rasam Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Main course/ South Indian vegan Serves: 3 Ingredients Tuvar Or Moong Dal- ½ cup Tomatoes (Medium Chopped)- 1-2 pieces Split Green Chillies-2-3 pieces Ginger- ½ inch Chopped Coriander-2 tsp Turmeric- ¼ tsp Lime Juice- 1 tbsp Salt and Pepper Seasoning: Ghee - 2 tsp Mustard- ½ tsp Jeera- half tsp Curry leaf- 1 spring How to Prepare 1. Boil dal with Turmeric in water and keep it aside. 2. When cooked, add 1-1/2 cups of water and churn till it has a smooth consistency. 3. Heat ghee. Add seasoning, add chillies, ginger, and tomatoes. Fry for one minute. 4. Add half a cup of water, salt and half of the chopped coriander. 5. Cook till tomatoes are soft. 6. Dilute with water, and add more salt and pepper. 7. Add dal and heat till boiling point. 8. Remove and add lime juice and the rest of the chopped coriander. 9. Serve very hot along with rice. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 3

Calories - 133 Calories

Fat - 5g

Potassium - 240mg

Carbohydrates - 17g

Sugar - 2g

Protein - 5g

Fiber - 7g

Story first published: Thursday, December 1, 2022