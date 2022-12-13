How To Prepare A Festive Tilwali Bhuni Khichdi Recipe For Sankranti Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Every occasion of Makar Sankranti that arrives sometime in January everyyear, Khichdi is served as a part of the offering to the deity. Devotees offer rice, lentils and haldi to Lord on this day at temple, and seek blessings for a yielding harvest. Khichdi is then served as prasad. Khichdi is deemed to be a complete meal in itself due to the combination of rice and lentils which ensure a supply of amino acids.

Bhuni means roasting/cooking the main ingredient over a moderate heat with all the spices, and a little water and this concept goes behind the making of Khichdi or Kichuri. It is termed as a comfort meal that is packed with carbohydrates, calcium, vitamins, and several other antioxidants. Cooked till mushy, simmered with spices, and topped with ghee, khichdi can be a very healthy alternative to regular dal chawal preparation. If you are enamoured by its taste, you have 10 varieties of Khichdi from 10 different states to choose from. Adding lots of colourful vegetables adds a dash of interest and sustains it year after year.

Tilwali Bhuni Khichdi Recipe Tilwali Bhuni Khichdi Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 6 Ingredients Chana dal-1 cup Basmati rice-1 cup Ghee-2 tablespoon Star anise1 - 2 Salt to taste Red chilli powder-1 teaspoon Turmeric powder-½ teaspoon Peas Fresh shelled-1 cup Cumin seeds-1 teaspoon Mustard seeds-1 teaspoon For Tempering Ghee-1 tablespoon Red chilli whole-2 - 3 Sesame seeds-1 tablespoon

How to Prepare 1. Heat ghee in pressure cooker, add mustard seeds cumin seeds, star anise, cloves, cinnamon stick and fry for a minute. 2. Add chana dal, green peas, and basmati rice. 3. Cook them together, and add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and water 4 cups and pressure cook for 2 whistles. 4. In a tadka pan heat 1 tablespoon of ghee and add 2-3 red chillies whole and sesame seeds. Then pour this Tadka over hot Khichdi. 5. Serve it immediately. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 6

Calories - 327kcal

Fat - 10g

Protein - 9g

Carbohydrates - 51g

Cholesterol - 19mg

Sugar: - 4g

Fiber - 10g

Tuesday, December 13, 2022