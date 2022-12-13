Just In
How To Prepare A Festive Tilwali Bhuni Khichdi Recipe For Sankranti
Every occasion of Makar Sankranti that arrives sometime in January everyyear, Khichdi is served as a part of the offering to the deity. Devotees offer rice, lentils and haldi to Lord on this day at temple, and seek blessings for a yielding harvest. Khichdi is then served as prasad. Khichdi is deemed to be a complete meal in itself due to the combination of rice and lentils which ensure a supply of amino acids.
Bhuni means roasting/cooking the main ingredient over a moderate heat with all the spices, and a little water and this concept goes behind the making of Khichdi or Kichuri. It is termed as a comfort meal that is packed with carbohydrates, calcium, vitamins, and several other antioxidants. Cooked till mushy, simmered with spices, and topped with ghee, khichdi can be a very healthy alternative to regular dal chawal preparation. If you are enamoured by its taste, you have 10 varieties of Khichdi from 10 different states to choose from. Adding lots of colourful vegetables adds a dash of interest and sustains it year after year.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Main Course
Serves: 6
- Chana dal-1 cup
- Basmati rice-1 cup
- Ghee-2 tablespoon
- Star anise1 - 2
- Salt to taste
- Red chilli powder-1 teaspoon
- Turmeric powder-½ teaspoon
- Peas Fresh shelled-1 cup
- Cumin seeds-1 teaspoon
- Mustard seeds-1 teaspoon
For Tempering
- Ghee-1 tablespoon
- Red chilli whole-2 - 3
- Sesame seeds-1 tablespoon
1. Heat ghee in pressure cooker, add mustard seeds cumin seeds, star anise, cloves, cinnamon stick and fry for a minute.
2. Add chana dal, green peas, and basmati rice.
3. Cook them together, and add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and water 4 cups and pressure cook for 2 whistles.
4. In a tadka pan heat 1 tablespoon of ghee and add 2-3 red chillies whole and sesame seeds. Then pour this Tadka over hot Khichdi.
5. Serve it immediately.
- People - 6
- Calories - 327kcal
- Fat - 10g
- Protein - 9g
- Carbohydrates - 51g
- Cholesterol - 19mg
- Sugar: - 4g
- Fiber - 10g
