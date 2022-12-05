Just In
This Mughal-origin dish is a total crowd-pleaser and is liked by all, especially in India. Immensely popular in North Indian restaurants, it is not too spicy and quite easy to prepare at home. Indian cottage cheese or Paneer is a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine.
This preparation is on the higher side of calories but can be prepared once in a while, during occasions that call for elaborate and rich cuisine. Although calorie laden and rich, it is extremely easy to make as most of the required ingredients are available at home. We will be sharing the Mughlai Shahi Paneer recipe that is ideal for all festive seasons.
If you find cashews very costly, you have a choice. Substitute them with curds, fresh cream or even onion and tomato puree. Also, if you love to use yoghurt instead of tomatoes, you can add that too in this curry. In case you like your gravy to be tangy you could use tomatoes. Saffron and turmeric lend a rich colour and a unique aroma to the dish. preferred as a lunch or dinner recipe, Shahi paneer tastes awesome with puri, paratha or roti. Children especially find the taste of Shahi paneer very delectable. Know how to prepare restaurant-style Mughlai Shahi Paneer. Check out the recipe here.
How To Prepare A Delectable And Rich Mughlai Shahi Paneer Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Main course/dinner
Serves: 4
For Shahi mixture
Oil- 2 tsp
Yellow onions (roughly cubed)- 1 cup
Whole cashew nuts- 15
Mace- 1 piece
Cloves- 2-3 pieces
Star anise- 1piece
Shahi jeera- 1/2 teaspoon
Almonds- 7 pieces
Green cardamoms- 4 pieces
Bay leaves- 2 pieces
Black cardamom- 1 piece
For Gravy
Ghee (clarrified butter)- 1 tbsp
Thick Yogurt- 1 tsp
Paneer cubed - 1 ½ cup (approx)
Fresh cream (thick)- 2 tsp
Kewra water- 5 drops
Coriander powder- ¼ teaspoon
Cumin powder- ¼ teaspoon
Turmeric powder- ½ teaspoon
Saffron (Kesar)- 8 strands
Salt to taste
Garam masala-½ teaspoon
Kashmiri red chili powder-½ teaspoon
1. Heat oil over medium heat and add in one-by-one cashew nuts, almonds and cardamoms. Fry for a while.
2. Also pour one more teaspoonful of oil to the pan and fry chopped onions till translucent and add prepared nuts.
3. Now after the mixtures cool, blend them in a mixer to smooth paste adding very little water to grind, if need be.
4. In the same pan, add ghee, heat it, and then toss in some bay leaves, black cardamom, mace, cloves, and star anise. After spluttering of cumin seeds, add the ground masala. Sauté again briefly.
5. Now you can add cumin powder, garam masala, turmeric powder and coriander powder. Sauté again for 2 extra minutes.
6. Slowly pour in yogurt or add finely chopped tomatoes (or even tomato puree) and Sauté for a minute.
7. Add saffron and Kashmiri red chili powder. After two minutes, add cubed paneer, and then mix well. Add fresh cream only when you switch off the gas and not heat it further as it is likely to curdle.
8. Decorate it with pieces of green coriander and almonds.
- People - 4
- Dietary Fibr - 2.4g
- Total Fat - 25g
- Potassium - 444mg
- Cholesterol - 52 mg
- Trans Fat - 0.7g
