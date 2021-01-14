Just In
- 2 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 14 January 2021
-
- 12 hrs ago Your Party Outfits Sorted Ft. Gauahar Khan And Sanjana Sanghi
- 13 hrs ago The Girl On The Train Teaser: Parineeti Chopra’s Winter Outfits Look Decoded
- 13 hrs ago Lohri 2021: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Extends Wishes To Fans By Treating Them With Her Pretty Ethnic Looks
Don't Miss
- Movies Bhoomi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
- News Donald Trump Impeached: What next?
- Technology Best Core i7 Laptop Available On Discount Offers In Flipkart
- Sports Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mohammad Azharuddeen smashes 37-ball century as Kerala stun Mumbai
- Finance 5 Realty Stock Picks By Jefferies As The Sector Holds Potential In 2021
- Education Delhi School Reopening News: Schools In Delhi To Reopen On January 18 For Class 10 And Class 12 Students
- Automobiles Dakar Rally 2021 Stage 10 Results & Highlights: Another Top 20 Finish For Harith Noah
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu And Kashmir In January In 2021
Pongal 2021: How To Make Pongal At Home
Pongal is one of the biggest festivals observed in the southern states of India, especially in Tamil Nadu. The festival marks the onset of the harvest season in South India and is quite similar to Makar Sankranti. This year the four-day festival will begin on 13 January 2021.
Different people celebrate Pongal in different ways. However, all of them follow a common ritual of making and eating Pongal during this festival.
If you have ever been to South India, you will agree that Pongal is one of the major dishes in the region. People love to eat Pongal as it is quite delicious and healthy. This Pongal, we are here to tell you about how to make pongal through some easy steps. Scroll down the article to read more.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Meal
Serves: 3
-
For Making Pongal
- ½ cup rice
- ¼ cup moong dal
- ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
- A pinch of teaspoon asafoetida
- 1 inch finely ginger
- 3 cups water
- salt as per taste
For Tempering The Pongal
- 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon of crushed black peppercorns
- 10 to 12 curry leaves
- 10 to 12 halved cashews
- 2 to 3 tablespoons ghee
-
1. First of all ensure that the moong lentils do not contain any stones in them.
2. Roast the lentils on low flame in a kadai.
3. You need to roast the lentils till they turn aromatic. There's no need to make them brown in colour.
4. Now turn off the flame and allow the roasted lentils to cool down on their own and then rinse them.
5. In a bowl containing roasted moong dal, add rice and rinse both for a couple of times.
6. Drain the water quite well and then add both rice and lentils in a pressure cooker.
7. After this, add cumin seeds, asafetida (hing) along with chopped ginger.
8. Add salt as per your taste.
9. Now add 3 cups of water.
10. You need to add water as per your desired consistency of the Pongal.
11. Close the lid and pressure cook for 6-7 whistles on a medium flame. This will usually take 5 minutes.
12. Turn off the flame and allow the pressure cooker to release the steam on its own.
13. You need to ensure that both the rice and lentils are cooked quite well.
14. Now it's time to temper your Pongal and for this, take another small pan and heat ghee.
15. Add the cumin seeds into the ghee and let them splutter for 1-2 minutes.
16. At this point you need to add the cashews. Fry the cashews until they turn slightly golden.
17. After this add crushed black peppercorns along with 10 to 12 curry leaves.
18. Stir everything well and till the curry leaves turn crispy.
19. After this, pour this tempering mixture on the pongal and mix well.
20. Cover the pongal and keep it aside for 5 minutes.
21. Serve hot with sambar or coconut chutney.
- Pongal is one of the biggest festivals observed in the southern states of India, especially in Tamil Nadu.
- People - 3
- kcal - 285 kcal
- Fat - 11 g
- Protein - 8 g
- Carbs - 38 g
- Fiber - 3 g