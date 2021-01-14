Pongal 2021: How To Make Pongal At Home

1. First of all ensure that the moong lentils do not contain any stones in them.

2. Roast the lentils on low flame in a kadai.

3. You need to roast the lentils till they turn aromatic. There's no need to make them brown in colour.

4. Now turn off the flame and allow the roasted lentils to cool down on their own and then rinse them.

5. In a bowl containing roasted moong dal, add rice and rinse both for a couple of times.

6. Drain the water quite well and then add both rice and lentils in a pressure cooker.

7. After this, add cumin seeds, asafetida (hing) along with chopped ginger.

8. Add salt as per your taste.

9. Now add 3 cups of water.

10. You need to add water as per your desired consistency of the Pongal.

11. Close the lid and pressure cook for 6-7 whistles on a medium flame. This will usually take 5 minutes.

12. Turn off the flame and allow the pressure cooker to release the steam on its own.

13. You need to ensure that both the rice and lentils are cooked quite well.

14. Now it's time to temper your Pongal and for this, take another small pan and heat ghee.

15. Add the cumin seeds into the ghee and let them splutter for 1-2 minutes.

16. At this point you need to add the cashews. Fry the cashews until they turn slightly golden.

17. After this add crushed black peppercorns along with 10 to 12 curry leaves.

18. Stir everything well and till the curry leaves turn crispy.

19. After this, pour this tempering mixture on the pongal and mix well.

20. Cover the pongal and keep it aside for 5 minutes.

21. Serve hot with sambar or coconut chutney.