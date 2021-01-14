ENGLISH

    Pongal 2021: How To Make Pongal At Home

    Posted By:
    |

    Pongal is one of the biggest festivals observed in the southern states of India, especially in Tamil Nadu. The festival marks the onset of the harvest season in South India and is quite similar to Makar Sankranti. This year the four-day festival will begin on 13 January 2021.

    Different people celebrate Pongal in different ways. However, all of them follow a common ritual of making and eating Pongal during this festival.

    If you have ever been to South India, you will agree that Pongal is one of the major dishes in the region. People love to eat Pongal as it is quite delicious and healthy. This Pongal, we are here to tell you about how to make pongal through some easy steps. Scroll down the article to read more.

    Pongal 2021: How To Make Pongal At Home
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Meal

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients

    • For Making Pongal

      • ½ cup rice
      • ¼ cup moong dal
      • ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
      • A pinch of teaspoon asafoetida
      • 1 inch finely ginger
      • 3 cups water
      • salt as per taste

      For Tempering The Pongal

      • 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
      • 1 teaspoon of crushed black peppercorns
      • 10 to 12 curry leaves
      • 10 to 12 halved cashews
      • 2 to 3 tablespoons ghee
    How to Prepare

    • 1. First of all ensure that the moong lentils do not contain any stones in them.

      2. Roast the lentils on low flame in a kadai.

      3. You need to roast the lentils till they turn aromatic. There's no need to make them brown in colour.

      4. Now turn off the flame and allow the roasted lentils to cool down on their own and then rinse them.

      5. In a bowl containing roasted moong dal, add rice and rinse both for a couple of times.

      6. Drain the water quite well and then add both rice and lentils in a pressure cooker.

      7. After this, add cumin seeds, asafetida (hing) along with chopped ginger.

      8. Add salt as per your taste.

      9. Now add 3 cups of water.

      10. You need to add water as per your desired consistency of the Pongal.

      11. Close the lid and pressure cook for 6-7 whistles on a medium flame. This will usually take 5 minutes.

      12. Turn off the flame and allow the pressure cooker to release the steam on its own.

      13. You need to ensure that both the rice and lentils are cooked quite well.

      14. Now it's time to temper your Pongal and for this, take another small pan and heat ghee.

      15. Add the cumin seeds into the ghee and let them splutter for 1-2 minutes.

      16. At this point you need to add the cashews. Fry the cashews until they turn slightly golden.

      17. After this add crushed black peppercorns along with 10 to 12 curry leaves.

      18. Stir everything well and till the curry leaves turn crispy.

      19. After this, pour this tempering mixture on the pongal and mix well.

      20. Cover the pongal and keep it aside for 5 minutes.

      21. Serve hot with sambar or coconut chutney.

    Instructions
    • Pongal is one of the biggest festivals observed in the southern states of India, especially in Tamil Nadu.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 3
    • kcal - 285 kcal
    • Fat - 11 g
    • Protein - 8 g
    • Carbs - 38 g
    • Fiber - 3 g

    Story first published: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 7:00 [IST]
