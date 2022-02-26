Mahashivratri Vrat Recipes: How To Make Kheer From Amaranth/Rajgira/Ramdana Grains Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Mahashivratri is around the corner; along with observing fast for the day, the day is also great for trying out some new 'vrat special recipes' which you can opt to have during the fasting period or even after that.

Here is a recipe made from Rajgira grains, also known as Amaranth grains or Ramdana. It is an 8000-year-old grain cultivated from Amaranth plants. The grains usually look pale cream but can be darker like light brown. Botanically, Rajgira is a seed and is classified as a pseudocereal, unlike rice and wheat which are considered true cereals.

As during fasting consumption of non-grains or non-cereals are restricted, Rajgira makes for a wonderfully healthy option and an alternative to grains during religious festivals. Also, the grain is gluten-free, high in energy and high in nutrients like protein, magnesium, fibre, calcium, iron, potassium and phosphorus.

Take a look at the recipe.

How To Prepare Rajgira Kheer

Mahashivratri Vrat Recipes: How To Make Kheer From Amaranth/Rajgira/Ramdana Grains Mahashivratri Vrat Recipes: How To Make Kheer From Amaranth/Rajgira/Ramdana Grains Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Vegetarian Serves: 2 Ingredients Around one-third cup of rajgira grains. A cup of milk. Around one and a half cups of water. 4-5 tablespoons of chopped cashews or almonds or both mixed. 4-5 tablespoons of sugar-free substitutes like stevia. You can also opt for jaggery or no sugar. Half teaspoon of cardamom powder. A few dried rose petals or saffron.

How to Prepare Rinse rajgira well in water. Add them to the pressure cooker and then pour water. Pressure cook the grains for around three whistles on a medium flame. Once the grains are cooked, open the lid of the cooker after a while. Add milk and allow the mixture to simmer well on a low flame for around 7-8 minutes. Continue stirring the mixture. Add sugar and continue stirring for around 2-3 minutes. Add cashews, cardamom powder and saffron/rose petals. Mix well. Serve hot or warm

Instructions Instead of pressure cooking rajgira grains, you can also boil them in a strong bottom pan for around 25-30 minutes. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 468

Protein - 14 g

Carbohydrates - 76g

Fiber - 4 g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications