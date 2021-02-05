Valentine’s Day 2021: How To Bake A Heart-Shaped Cake Without The Mould Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Out of all the beautiful things that people do for their love interest, cooking is surely quite romantic and it literally has no substitute. Whether it is preparing a coffee or a meal or something else, when you cook something for your partner, it really says a lot. Well, if you are thinking of ideas to surprise your partner on Valentine's Day in a different way, then you can surely bake a cake for your partner. Yes, you read it right. If you have already started feeling nervous, then just take a chill pill as we are always ready to help you.

To help you in making your Valentine's Day special with your beloved, we are going to share the recipe of heart-shaped cake. No, no you don't have to worry about not having the heart-shaped mould. Though a heart-shaped cake can be baked into a heart-shaped cake mould, you can also bake the cake without the mould. So, in order to know how you can bake a heart-shaped cake without using a mould of similar shape, scroll down the article to read more.

Valentine’s Day 2021: How To Bake A Heart-Shaped Cake Without The Mould Valentine’s Day 2021: How To Bake A Heart-Shaped Cake Without The Mould Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Cake Serves: 4 Ingredients 1 cup of melted butter 1 cup of sugar 2 teaspoon of vinegar 2 large eggs 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract 1 cup of buttermilk 2½ cups of all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon of baking soda ¼ cocoa powder 1 teaspoon of kosher salt 2 tablespoons of red food colouring For frosting: 4 cup of powdered sugar 4 tablespoons of softened butter 1 cup of softened cream cheese 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract A pinch of kosher salt Colourful sprinkles (optional)

How to Prepare Methods: First of all, you need to preheat the oven to 350°. Take a square cake pan and a round cake pan. Line both the pans with parchment paper or you can grease the pans with ghee or butter and dust some flour in them. Make sure they are well coated with all-purpose flour. Take a large mixing bowl and beat two large eggs along with 1 cup of sugar and butter each. Make sure you keep beating the eggs, butter and sugar until sugar dissolves completely. Once the sugar dissolves completely and the eggs turn out to be fluffy, add the vanilla extract. Now take another large bowl, mix all-purpose flour, baking soda, cocoa powder and salt in it. Whisk everything together. Once everything is mixed well, add the dry mixture into the eggs, butter and sugar mixture in little quantities. While you add the dry mixture in little quantities, keep beating the same to make sure everything gets combined well. Now add vinegar, buttermilk and red food coloring into the batter and beat till the batter is mixed well. Now it's time for dividing the batter into both the pans. Make sure you do not fill the pan completely. Let there be some room for allowing the batter to double in size while baking. Bake the cake for 25-30 minutes. After baking for 25-30 minute, insert a toothpick into the cake to check if the toothpick comes out clean. If yes, then the cake is baked well else you will need to bake it further for a few more minutes. Once you are done baking, allow the cake to cool down and then you can invert the cake. Now let us prepare the frosting for the cake. For this, mix cream cheese and butter in a separate bowl until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and beat until sugar melts down completely. Once the sugar gets dissolved completely, add vanilla and salt into the mixture. Now mix everything until combined. After this, cut the round cake into two equal halves. Place both the halves on two adjacent sides of the square such that one of the vertices points at you. Frost the entire cake with the cream cheese and garnish with the colourful sprinkles. Serve the cake with love.

kcal - 440kcal

Fat - 21g

Protein - 4g

Carbs - 64g

Sugar - 43g

Fiber - 2g

