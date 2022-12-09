Just In
How To Make Healthy No Sugar Modak Sweet Recipe
The oozing feel of sweetness when you sink your teeth into a bite of Modak actually inspires you to explore the cause behind it. The actual secret lies in the combined goodness of freshly grated coconut and sugar, while the outer soft shell is made from Makai flour mixed with Ragi flour to give it a soft texture. You can find two types of Modak, fried and steamed to perfection out of which steamed or Ikdiche Modak grabs more attention. Ukdiche modaks are made in the steamer pan and are prepared in large amounts during the Ganesh Chautrthi.
Modak, boasts of its own health benefits, including prevention of constipation. The ghee filling protects the stomach lining and help ease the bowel movment. Coconut has a lot of dietary Fibre that helps the smooth running of digestive system. It is mandatory to offer 21 modaks to Ganpati as 'bhog' as Ganesha has a special preference for Modak.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Gluten free /Dinner
Serves: 25
- Coconut powder-1 cup
- Makai flour-2 cups
- Ragi flour-1 cup
- Badami powdered - 50gms
- Jaggery-1 cup
- Khuskhus-1 tbsp
- Dry eating gum-handful
- Lavang-2 clove
- 1/4 tsp Dry Ginger Powder
- 50 gms kishmish
- 1 ½ cup ghee
1) Powder, Khuskhus, Lavang, Badam, and dry ginger and keep aside.
2) Powder fried gum and jaggery.
3) Add 2tsp ghee to a pan, fry dry gum on low heat, and keep it to cool.
4) Add some more ghee to the pan, this time adding ragi flour and makai flour.
5) Roast on sim for 10 mins.
6) Add coconut powder and dry masalas till you get the aroma.
7) Cool and now mix roasted flour with cashew powder, powdered sugar and gum powder.
8) Mix both together and make Modaks using a mould.
- People - 25
- Calories - 115kcal
- Fat - 4.4 G
- Protein - 1.2 G
- Carbohydrates - 20.1 G
- Fiber - 1.6 G
