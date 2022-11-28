Just In
Healthy And Nutritous Khichdi With Dalia Recipe
It has been a lazy silent afternoon and you have only slept in snatches. As evening approaches, as any busy housewife, you think of the evening in terms of the recipe lists along with the menu that needs to be perfectly thought out.
Eating healthy is a good choice that you have consciously made off late. Well, whip up something that does not irritate your guts, with masalas lightly blended into the dish. Khichdi is an all-time favourite option, light on the stomach, health-friendly, with loaded flavours of dals and basic spices.
Think of variations If you find the regular moong dal khichdi a little boring. Try your skills with broken wheat, or bulger, barley, and oats for a change. This easy-to-make, nutritious anytime meal looks perfect as a breakfast, supper or dinner recipe. It may be a humble dish, I agree, but being humble and healthy is the best thing to be.
Khichdi is a little thicker than porridge, soothing on the palate, and easy to digest food which is primarily made of rice and dal. Apart from a bowl of curds, you really do not require any side dish to accompany this.
How To Prepare A Variation Of A Healthy Khichdi With Dalia
• broken wheat (dalia) , washed and drained-3/4 cup
• yellow moong dal (split yellow gram) , washed and drained-2 tbsp
• turmeric powder (haldi)- 1/4 tsp
• salt to taste
• oil-2 tbsp
• cumin seeds (jeera)- 1 tsp
• curry leaves (kadi patta)-4
• garlic (lehsun) paste-1 tsp
• ginger (adrak) paste-1/2 tsp
• finely chopped onions-1/2 cup
• finely chopped tomatoes-1/2 cup
• chilli powder-2 tsp
• pav bhaji masala-1 tsp
• finely chopped coriander (dhania)- 2 tbsp
• lemon juice-2 tsp
• Fresh curd
1. Let us see how Dalia can be turned into a super slurpy Khichdi.
2. Combine the Dalia, moong dal, turmeric, a dash of salt and 3 cups of water in a pressure pan. Blend in the ingredients well. Pressure cooks until three whistles.
3. Turn on the heat and pour oil in a deep wok, and splutter some cumin seeds and curry leaves in it. Give it a quick simmer.
4. While it is on the sim, add the tangy garlic ginger paste, and cubes of onions.
5. After about 2 minutes, toss in some tomato pieces, along with 1 tbsp of water, blend in well and cook on simmer for 2 minutes.
6. It is time to add the chilli powder along with a liberal spoon of Pav bhaji masala, and continue to cook for one more minute.
7. Add the cooked Dalia moong dal mixture, and one and a half cups of water, and then salt.
8. Mix well, and let it simmer for 2 more minutes.
9. Squeeze the lemon juice and sprinkle coriander leaves.
10. Serve Dalia khichdi hot with plain or masala curds.
- People - 4-5
- calories - 117 calories
- Fat - 0.5 g
- Protein - 4.8 g
- Carbohydrates - 23.2 g
- Cholesterol - 0 mg
- Fiber - 2.4 g
