Just In
- 10 min ago Zydus Lifesciences Launches Oral Drug Bemdac For Treating Bad Cholesterol
- 4 hrs ago 10 Health Benefits Of Adopting A Pet; Especially For Kids And The Elderly
- 5 hrs ago Philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela impacts the lives of over 1 lakh people across the country
- 7 hrs ago New Computer Model Can Help Assess Covid-19 Impact, Progression In Detail
Don't Miss
- News 'Deeply saddened': PM Modi condoles death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed
- Movies Acharya OTT Release Date And Time: Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Starrer To Stream On Amazon Prime
- Finance 1 Small Cap Pharma And 1 Mid Cap IT Stock To Buy After Decent Q4Fy22 Earnings
- Sports IPL 2022: Captaincy has helped Hardik Pandya temper his emotions, feels senior pro Mohammed Shami
- Education MP Board Result 2022 Declared For Class 5 And 8 At mpbse.nic.in, Download Here
- Technology BGMI 2.0 Update Available Now: Gamers Can Explore Livik Map, Core Circle Upgrades, More
- Travel Best Family Beach Vacations In India
- Automobiles Rider Injured Using Ola Scooter: Reverse Mode Gets Activated In Full Speed
Healthy Soups To Enjoy On Summer Days: How To Prepare Creamy Mushroom Soup
Mushroom soup is rich and tasty and perfect for any season. It is a healthy and filling soup that takes only a little time and a few ingredients to prepare.
Here's how to prepare a creamy mushroom soup, widely known as cream of mushroom soup. The recipe is a healthier version of a regular mushroom soup. It is made with button mushrooms, which are sauteed and combined with flour and light cream, to get a creamy texture.
This recipe is considered to be best during the summer season, and fall as it may help beat the summer heat due to the colling properties of button mushrooms. The Mushroom may also help boost immunity and protect the heart, and is also low in calories. [1]
Take a look at the recipe.
How To Prepare Creamy Mushroom Soup
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snack
Serves: 2
-
- Around 150 grams of button mushroom, washed.
- One-third cup of shallots, chopped. Shallots are a type of onion with a mild flavour.
- 2-3 garlic cloves, chopped.
- A pinch of cinnamon powder
- A medium-sized bay leaf.
- Three-fourth cup of vegetable stock.
- Half cup of whole milk.
- Two tablespoons of unsalted butter.
- Around four teaspoons of light cream.
- Two tablespoons of all-purpose flour or wheat flour.
- To garnish, freshly powdered black pepper and a few coriander leaves and mint leaves chopped.
- Salt to taste.
-
- Slice the button mushrooms into four equal parts. You can slice them thin if the size of the mushroom is big.
- In a pan, melt butter and add bay leaf.
- Saute for 2-3 minutes.
- Add chopped shallots and garlic and saute on a low to medium flame until the onions become translucent.
- Add button mushrooms and mix them well.
- You will see that mushrooms will start releasing water.
- Cook until the water dries and button mushrooms become a bit golden.
- Add all-purpose flour and cook for more 4-5 minutes.
- Once the aroma of the flour is vanished, add milk and a bit of water.
- Mix them well.
- Add salt to taste and allow the mixture to shimmer on a low-to-medium flame.
- Once the soup starts getting creamy, add light cream and a pinch of cinnamon powder.
- Allow the soup to cook for 2-3 more minutes.
- Serves hot in a soup bowl and garnish with black pepper and coriander and mint leaves.
- You can enjoy the soup with a garlic bread or toast.
- People - 1
- Calories - 237
- Protein - 6 g
- Carbohydrates - 11 g
- Fiber - 1 g
- Magic Mushrooms: Do They Have Any Health Benefits?
- What Is Vitamin B10 (PABA)? Possible Benefits And Side Effects
- Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home
- 10 Effective Home Remedies & Lifestyle Tips For Meningitis
- Mushroom Coffee: All You Need To Know About This New Fad
- Top 10 Foods That Can Turn Toxic When Cooked
- 9 Foods You Should Never Eat Raw
- Vitamin B3 Benefits And Its Food Sources
- 10 Healthiest White Vegetables To Include In Your Diet
- Wasabi Mushroom On Compressed Watermelon Recipe
- Turkey And Mushroom Potpie Recipe
- Ravioli Recipe: How To Prepare Squash And Porcini Mushroom Ravioli
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.