Healthy Soups To Enjoy On Summer Days: How To Prepare Creamy Mushroom Soup

Mushroom soup is rich and tasty and perfect for any season. It is a healthy and filling soup that takes only a little time and a few ingredients to prepare.

Here's how to prepare a creamy mushroom soup, widely known as cream of mushroom soup. The recipe is a healthier version of a regular mushroom soup. It is made with button mushrooms, which are sauteed and combined with flour and light cream, to get a creamy texture.

This recipe is considered to be best during the summer season, and fall as it may help beat the summer heat due to the colling properties of button mushrooms. The Mushroom may also help boost immunity and protect the heart, and is also low in calories. [1]

Take a look at the recipe.

How To Prepare Creamy Mushroom Soup

Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 2 Ingredients Around 150 grams of button mushroom, washed. One-third cup of shallots, chopped. Shallots are a type of onion with a mild flavour. 2-3 garlic cloves, chopped. A pinch of cinnamon powder A medium-sized bay leaf. Three-fourth cup of vegetable stock. Half cup of whole milk. Two tablespoons of unsalted butter. Around four teaspoons of light cream. Two tablespoons of all-purpose flour or wheat flour. To garnish, freshly powdered black pepper and a few coriander leaves and mint leaves chopped. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare Slice the button mushrooms into four equal parts. You can slice them thin if the size of the mushroom is big. In a pan, melt butter and add bay leaf. Saute for 2-3 minutes. Add chopped shallots and garlic and saute on a low to medium flame until the onions become translucent. Add button mushrooms and mix them well. You will see that mushrooms will start releasing water. Cook until the water dries and button mushrooms become a bit golden. Add all-purpose flour and cook for more 4-5 minutes. Once the aroma of the flour is vanished, add milk and a bit of water. Mix them well. Add salt to taste and allow the mixture to shimmer on a low-to-medium flame. Once the soup starts getting creamy, add light cream and a pinch of cinnamon powder. Allow the soup to cook for 2-3 more minutes. Serves hot in a soup bowl and garnish with black pepper and coriander and mint leaves.

Instructions You can enjoy the soup with a garlic bread or toast. Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 237

Protein - 6 g

Carbohydrates - 11 g

Fiber - 1 g

