Just In
- 3 hrs ago Hara Bhara Kebab Recipe: How To Prepare This Snacks At Your Home
-
- 4 hrs ago Juhi Parmar Shares A DIY Rice Water Conditioner To Fight Hair Fall And Improve Hair Health
- 5 hrs ago Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: 5 Navaratri-Perfect Outfits From The Diva’s Ethnic Fashion Wardrobe
- 6 hrs ago On Soha Ali Khan’s Birthday, Her Top 5 Showstopper Fashion Moments That Have Wowed Us
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: Former KKR skipper Gambhir believes Karthik should bat down the order after Morgan, Russell
- News Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Moga for tractor rally against farm laws
- Finance 40% Upside Potential On This Stock
- Education JEE Advanced Result 2020: How To Check IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020
- Automobiles Bounce And Simple Energy To Make Long Range Electric Scooter For India: Here Are The Details
- Technology Realme App Lock: How To Hide Apps In Realme Smartphones
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: FIRST IMPRESSION! Here’s What Netizens Have To Say!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Hara Bhara Kabab Recipe: How To Make Vegetarian Kabab At Home
If you ask vegetarians about their favourite snack, I am sure most of them would opt for Hara Bhara Kabab. It's a pure vegetarian dish made from spinach, peas and potatoes.
All the ingredients are made in a hard paste form, so that small kabab-like patties can be made from them. Then these rounded patties are shallow fried on a tawa to get the authentic taste of the kabab.
The green colour of the kabab comes from spinach and peas and it's a little spicy in flavour.
Hara Bhara Kabab is a popular snack in North India and very easy to make. Almost all the restaurants serve them as starters, since it can be relished with any kind of a dip, chutney or tomato sauce.
Recipe By: Chef Mahesh Sharma
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 4
-
Spinach - 10 leaves
Green peas (shelled, boiled and mashed) - ¾th cup
Potatoes (boiled, peeled and grated) - 3-4 medium size
Green chillies (chopped) - 3
Ginger (chopped) - 2-inch piece
Fresh coriander leaves (chopped) - 2 tbsp
Chaat masala - 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Cornflour (corn starch) - 2 tbsp
Oil - for deep frying
-
1. Take spinach leaves and blanch them in two cups of boiling salted water for five minutes. Adding salt makes the process a little faster and salt gets absorbed in the spinach. Drain the spinach and refresh in cold water, so that they can be avoided from further cooking. Squeeze out the excess water and finely chop the leaves and keep it aside.
2. Take a bowl and mix spinach, peas and potatoes together nicely. Now add green chillies, ginger, coriander leaves, chaat masala and salt to taste. Mix all the ingredients carefully. Then, add cornflour to bind the mixture together, so that round flat patties can be made.
3. Divide the mixture into twenty-four equal portions. Shape each portion into a ball and then press it between your palms to give it a flat tikki-like shape. Make sure the edges of the tikkis don't crack open.
4. Heat sufficient amount of oil in a kadai. Deep fry the tikkis on medium heat for three to four minutes. Drain onto an absorbent paper to soak excess oil. Serve hot with a sauce/chutney/dip of your choice.
- 1. You may also shallow fry the Hara Bhara Kabab on a griddle plate or a tawa. It is recommended that you do not use colour in this recipe.
- 2. If you feel, you may increase the quantity of spinach leaves to give a dark green colour to the kababs. In that case, add a little more cornstarch for binding.
- Serving size - 1 piece
- Calories - 25
- Fat - 1 g
- Protein - 1 g
- Carbohydrates - 4 g
- Sugar - 0
- Fibre - 0