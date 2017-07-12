Hara Bhara Kabab Recipe: How To Make Vegetarian Kabab At Home Recipes oi-Lekhaka

If you ask vegetarians about their favourite snack, I am sure most of them would opt for Hara Bhara Kabab. It's a pure vegetarian dish made from spinach, peas and potatoes.

All the ingredients are made in a hard paste form, so that small kabab-like patties can be made from them. Then these rounded patties are shallow fried on a tawa to get the authentic taste of the kabab.

The green colour of the kabab comes from spinach and peas and it's a little spicy in flavour.

Hara Bhara Kabab is a popular snack in North India and very easy to make. Almost all the restaurants serve them as starters, since it can be relished with any kind of a dip, chutney or tomato sauce.

Prep Time 25 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Chef Mahesh Sharma Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 4 Ingredients Spinach - 10 leaves Green peas (shelled, boiled and mashed) - ¾th cup Potatoes (boiled, peeled and grated) - 3-4 medium size Green chillies (chopped) - 3 Ginger (chopped) - 2-inch piece Fresh coriander leaves (chopped) - 2 tbsp Chaat masala - 1 tsp Salt to taste Cornflour (corn starch) - 2 tbsp Oil - for deep frying How to Prepare 1. Take spinach leaves and blanch them in two cups of boiling salted water for five minutes. Adding salt makes the process a little faster and salt gets absorbed in the spinach. Drain the spinach and refresh in cold water, so that they can be avoided from further cooking. Squeeze out the excess water and finely chop the leaves and keep it aside. 2. Take a bowl and mix spinach, peas and potatoes together nicely. Now add green chillies, ginger, coriander leaves, chaat masala and salt to taste. Mix all the ingredients carefully. Then, add cornflour to bind the mixture together, so that round flat patties can be made. 3. Divide the mixture into twenty-four equal portions. Shape each portion into a ball and then press it between your palms to give it a flat tikki-like shape. Make sure the edges of the tikkis don't crack open. 4. Heat sufficient amount of oil in a kadai. Deep fry the tikkis on medium heat for three to four minutes. Drain onto an absorbent paper to soak excess oil. Serve hot with a sauce/chutney/dip of your choice. Instructions 1. You may also shallow fry the Hara Bhara Kabab on a griddle plate or a tawa. It is recommended that you do not use colour in this recipe.

2. If you feel, you may increase the quantity of spinach leaves to give a dark green colour to the kababs. In that case, add a little more cornstarch for binding. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 piece

Calories - 25

Fat - 1 g

Protein - 1 g

Carbohydrates - 4 g

Sugar - 0

Fibre - 0

