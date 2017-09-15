Gulpavate Recipe | How To Make Wheat Flour Gul Pavate | Atta And Jaggery Laddu Recipe Recipes oi-Sowmya Subramanian

Gulpavate is a unique sweet that is prepared in Karnataka. It is traditionally prepared for festivals and in most households in Karnataka during celebrations.

The gul pavate is a sweet that is made of atta cooked in jaggery syrup and made into ladoos. The addition of grated coconut and elaichi powder gives these ladoos a good fragrance and a crunchy texture.

The atta and jaggery ladoo is simple and can be made in a jiffy. It is an ideal recipe for a quick sweet needed to be prepared during the festive seasons. The procedure to prepare this sweet is easy and it does not require any expertise. Though simple, this sweet is delicious and is a treat to your taste buds.

The gulpavate can be made with chiroti rava as well. However, in this recipe, we have used atta. If you are keen on preparing a simple sweet for any festival or celebration, here is the recipe with a video and the step-by-step procedure with images.

GULPAVATE VIDEO RECIPE

GULPAVATE RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE WHEAT FLOUR GUL PAVATE | ATTA AND JAGGERY LADDU RECIPE | GUL PAVATE UNDE RECIPE Gulpavate Recipe | How To Make Wheat Flour Gul Pavate | Atta And Jaggery Laddu Recipe | Gul Pavate Unde Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Suma Jayanth Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 15 ladoos Ingredients Ghee - 9 tbsp + for greasing Atta - 1 bowl Jaggery - ¾th bowl Water - 1¼th cups Grated coconut - ½ cup Elaichi powder - 2½ tsp How to Prepare 1. Add 3 tablespoons of ghee in a heated pan. 2. Add atta. 3. Roast it on a medium flame for 5-7 minutes, until the colour changes to light brown. 4. Transfer it onto a plate and keep it aside. 5. Add jaggery in a heated pan. 6. Immediately, add water to avoid it from burning. 7. Allow the jaggery to dissolve and boil for 5 minutes on a medium flame. 8. Add 3 tablespoons of ghee. 9. Then, add the roasted atta and turn the stove off. 10. Mix well to a doughy consistency. 11. Add grated coconut. 12. Then, add 3 tablespoons of ghee again. 13. Add elaichi powder and mix well. 14. Grease your palm with ghee. 15. Knead the dough using your hand. 16. Take small portions of the dough and roll them into small balls. 17. Transfer onto a plate and serve. Instructions 1. You can add finely chopped coconut pieces as well instead of grated coconut.

2. The mixture must be warm while making them into ladoos. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 296 cal

Fat - 5.5 g

Protein - 5 g

Carbohydrates - 46 g

Sugar - 13.1 g

Fibre - 4 g

