Gujiya Recipe: How To Make Mawa Gujiya At Home

1. Take maida in a big bowl and add 3 tablespoon of ghee to it.

2. Mix well and then add 1/4th cup of water, little by little, to knead it into a slight stiff dough.

3. Add 2 to 3 drops of ghee and knead again.

4. Cover it with a moist kitchen cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, pour sooji in a heated pan and dry roast it on medium flame, till it turns light brown. Keep it aside for it to cool down.

6. Then, add khoya to a heated pan.

7. Add half a teaspoon of ghee and stir well.

8. Stir continuously to avoid burning and cook until the khoya leaves the sides of the pan and starts to collect in the centre.

9. Remove it off the stove and allow it to cool down completely.

10. Pour half a tablespoon of ghee to a heated pan.

11. Add the chopped cashew nuts, almonds and raisins to it.

12. Stir well till the dry fruits are roasted.

13. Remove it off the stove and allow it to cool down properly.

14. Take the cooled khoya in a bowl and add the roasted sooji to it.

15. Further, add the roasted dry fruits and cardamom powder to it. Remember, all the ingredients of the filling should be cooled completely before you add sugar.

16. Add powdered sugar to it and mix thoroughly.

17. Grease your hands with oil.

18. Take a little of the dough and roll it between your palms to get a smooth round ball and shape it like a peda.

19. Roll the dough into flat pooris using a rolling pin.

20. Meanwhile, grease the gujiya mould with oil.

21. Place the flat dough poori in it.

22. Add the khoya mixture as a filling and apply water to all sides of the dough, so that it seals properly.

23. Close the mould and press the sides of it.

24. Remove the excess dough and add it to the remaining dough.

25. Press the sides again and carefully open and remove the gujiya out of the mould.

26. Cover the gujiya with a cloth.

27. Meanwhile, heat oil in a deep-bottomed pan on a medium flame for frying.

28. You can test if the oil is of the right temperature by taking a little dough and dropping it into the oil. If it immediately floats on top instead of sinking, it means that the oil is hot enough.

29. Gently put a few pieces of the gujiya to fry on a medium flame.

30. Fry them until they turn golden light brown and carefully flip them over to cook on the other side. (Each gujiya set might take about 10-15 minutes to cook.)

31. Once done, transfer them on to a serving plate.