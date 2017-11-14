Green Peas And Moong Dal Chilla Recipe: How To Prepare Green Peas And Moong Dal Chilla At Home Recipes oi-Staff

Green peas and moong dal chilla is a well-known dish, especially in North India. It is also popularly known as street-food. The South Indian version of it can be called pesarattu or dose. It looks like pan cakes or crepes.

Green peas and moong dal chilla is made from the soaked split green gram, green peas and other elements that are ground together. The chilla looks green in colour and super delicious to taste. It can be eaten with green chutney or tomato chutney. It can also be eaten without any side dish.

Green peas and moong dal chilla has many variations to it. Our version of the chilla is enticing with the addition of green peas and some amount of spice added to it. The split moong dal consists of rich proteins that are considered to be very healthy.

Green peas and moong dal chilla can be made in a jiffy. Watch the video on how to make the green peas and moong dal chilla with the step-by-step procedure having images.

GREEN PEAS AND MOONG DAL CHILLA RECIPE
Prep Time 2 Hours5 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 2 Hours10 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main course Serves: 7 Ingredients Split moong dal - 1 cup Water - for soaking Green chillies - 2 Jeera - 2 tsp Salt - 2 tsp Peas - ¾th cup Hing (asafoetida) - a pinch How to Prepare 1. Add a cup of split moong dal in a bowl and rinse it thoroughly. 2. Add water and allow it to soak for 2 hours. 3. Now, add the soaked moong dal in a mixer jar. 4. Add green chillies and jeera. 5. Add salt and peas. 6. Then, add a pinch of hing. 7. Grind the mixture into a thick batter. 8. Pour the batter onto a heated pan. 9. Level it into a round shape. 10. Allow it to cook for 2 to 3 minutes. 11. Flip it over and let it cook for another minute. 12. Once done, fold it into half and serve hot. Instructions 1. The split moong dal can be soaked for 3-4 hours as well.

2. It is not required to add extra water to the batter, as it ought to be in a thick consistency.

3. Fresh peas or frozen peas can be used.

4. This is a perfect dish for people who are looking at weight loss and want to have healthy food. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1

Calories - 90.9 cal

Fat - 3.7 g

Protein - 7 g

Carbohydrates - 8.1 g

Fibre - 4 g

