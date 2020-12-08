For Quick Alerts
Prepare Ghee Rice Recipe At Home With These Simple Steps
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
Indian dishes are incomplete without rice. No matter which part of India you belong to, you will always find a wide variety of rice items. Whether it is a festival, marriage ceremony or birthday party, you will always find at least one rice item on the menu.
One such delicious and easy-to-prepare rice item is Ghee Rice. It is a popular South Indian food which goes well with any gravy, chicken or paneer dish. It is mostly flavoured with some basic Indian spices such as bay leaf, cardamoms and cinnamon sticks.
Today we are going to share the recipe with you. In order to read more, scroll down the article.
Prepare Ghee Rice Recipe At Home With These Simple Steps
Prep Time
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
30 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 3
Ingredients
-
- 1 cup of basmati rice
- 2-3 tablespoons of ghee
- 1 medium-size onion
- 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds
- 4-5 mint leaves
- 4-5 cloves
- 3-4 cardamoms
- 1 star anise
- 1 bay leaf
- 2-inch cinnamon stick
- 10-12 cashews
- 1-2 green chili
- 10-12 raisins
- 2 tablespoons of finely chopped coriander leaves
- Salt as per taste
How to Prepare
-
- First of all, wash the rice properly and soak it for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut the onion into thin slices.
- Similarly, slice or roughly chop the chili and mint leaves.
- Now take a pressure cooker or pot and heat it on medium-high flame.
- Add 2-3 tablespoons of ghee to it. If you are short of ghee then add unclarified butter.
- Add all the whole spices and let them splutter for a minute on medium flame.
- Now add sliced chilies and saute for 30-40 seconds.
- Add the ginger garlic paste and saute for one minute while keeping the gas flame medium.
- Next, add sliced onions and chopped mint leaves.
- Saute for 2-3 minutes and then add salt as per your taste.
- Add cashews and raisins and saute for another 3-4 minutes.
- Now Drain the rice well and add to the pressure cooker.
- Mix everything well and fry the rice along with the spices and onions for at least 4-5 minutes.
- Add 1¾ cups of water if you are using a pressure cooker else you can use 2 cups of water.
- If you are using a pressure cooker then cook the rice until 1 whistle comes out. Make sure you cook on medium flame.
- Once the whistle blows out turn off the gas and let the steam come out on its own. After that fluff the rice using a spatula or fork.
- But if you are cooking in a pot then cook the rice until the water comes to a boil. After this reduce the flame and cook until the rice is properly cooked.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with any gravy dish, dal makhani, dal tadka, egg curry or chicken recipe.
Instructions
- Make sure you rinse the rice well before preparing ghee rice.
Nutritional Information
- 3 - People
- kcal - 589 kcal
- Fat - 21 g
- Protein - 10 g
- Carbs - 91 g
- Fiber - 4 g
Things To Keep In Mind
- Always use good quality rice for preparing ghee rice.
Things To Keep In Mind
- It is essential to fry the rice for at least 4-5 minutes on a medium flame.
- The reason why we soak rice beforehand is because it helps the rice in fluffing well.
Comments
Story first published: Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
