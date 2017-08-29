Fruit Custard Recipe: How To Make Fruit Salad With Custard Recipes oi-Sowmya Subramanian

Fruits custard is a popular dessert for parties and family gatherings. Mixed fruit custard is traditionally prepared with multiple fruits and a custard mix prepared from cream, milk and eggs. However, in this recipe, we are preparing the custard with the ready-made custard powder.

Fruit custard is a delicious finish to any meal and is also a refreshment during the scorching summer season. The crunchy fruits with the cool and melting custard makes this dish a hero in any party.

Mixed fruit salad with custard is a simple recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy with a minimal effort in the kitchen. So, if you are craving for a delectable dessert, try this recipe at home. Here is a video followed by the step-by-step procedure on how to make the fruit custard recipe.

FRUIT CUSTARD VIDEO RECIPE

Fruit Custard Recipe | How To Make Fruit Salad With Custard | Custard Recipe | Mixed Fruit Custard Recipe Fruit Custard Recipe | How To Make Fruit Salad With Custard | Custard Recipe | Mixed Fruit Custard Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Rita Tyagi Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 4 Ingredients Milk - 500 ml Custard powder - 2 tbsp Sugar - 2½ tbsp Apple (chopped) - ¼th piece Pineapple (chopped) - 1 slice Pomegranate seeds - 3 tbsp Cherries (sliced) - 4-5 Mango (chopped) - ¼th piece Seedless grapes (sliced) - 5-6 How to Prepare 1. Pour 400 ml of milk in a heated pan. 2. Allow it to boil. 3. Meanwhile, add custard powder into a bowl. 4. Then, add sugar. 5. Add 100 ml of milk and blend it into a smooth consistency. 6. Add the mixture to the boiling milk and stir continuously to avoid the formation of lumps. 7. Allow it to cook for 3-4 minutes until the mixture thickens a little. 8. Remove it off the stove and allow it to cool for 10 minutes. 9. In the meantime, add all the chopped fruits in a bowl. 10. Then, add the custard and mix well. 11. Serve it chilled. Instructions 1. You can add any fruits of your preference.

2. You can drizzle chocolate sauce on top to give it an additional flavouring. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 128 cal

Fat - 4 g

Protein - 6 g

Carbohydrates - 19 g

Sugar - 16 g

Fibre - 1 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE FRUIT CUSTARD RECIPE

1. Pour 400 ml of milk in a heated pan.

2. Allow it to boil.

3. Meanwhile, add custard powder into a bowl.

4. Then, add sugar.

5. Add 100 ml of milk and blend it into a smooth consistency.

6. Add the mixture to the boiling milk and stir continuously to avoid the formation of lumps.

7. Allow it to cook for 3-4 minutes until the mixture thickens a little.

8. Remove it off the stove and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

9. In the meantime, add all the chopped fruits in a bowl.

10. Then, add the custard and mix well.

11. Serve it chilled.

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications