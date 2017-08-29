ENGLISH

    Fruit Custard Recipe: How To Make Fruit Salad With Custard

    Posted By:
    |

    Fruits custard is a popular dessert for parties and family gatherings. Mixed fruit custard is traditionally prepared with multiple fruits and a custard mix prepared from cream, milk and eggs. However, in this recipe, we are preparing the custard with the ready-made custard powder.

    Fruit custard is a delicious finish to any meal and is also a refreshment during the scorching summer season. The crunchy fruits with the cool and melting custard makes this dish a hero in any party.

    Mixed fruit salad with custard is a simple recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy with a minimal effort in the kitchen. So, if you are craving for a delectable dessert, try this recipe at home. Here is a video followed by the step-by-step procedure on how to make the fruit custard recipe.

    FRUIT CUSTARD VIDEO RECIPE

    Fruit Custard Recipe | How To Make Fruit Salad With Custard | Custard Recipe | Mixed Fruit Custard Recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Rita Tyagi

    Recipe Type: Sweets

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • Milk - 500 ml

      Custard powder - 2 tbsp

      Sugar - 2½ tbsp

      Apple (chopped) - ¼th piece

      Pineapple (chopped) - 1 slice

      Pomegranate seeds - 3 tbsp

      Cherries (sliced) - 4-5

      Mango (chopped) - ¼th piece

      Seedless grapes (sliced) - 5-6

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Pour 400 ml of milk in a heated pan.

      2. Allow it to boil.

      3. Meanwhile, add custard powder into a bowl.

      4. Then, add sugar.

      5. Add 100 ml of milk and blend it into a smooth consistency.

      6. Add the mixture to the boiling milk and stir continuously to avoid the formation of lumps.

      7. Allow it to cook for 3-4 minutes until the mixture thickens a little.

      8. Remove it off the stove and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

      9. In the meantime, add all the chopped fruits in a bowl.

      10. Then, add the custard and mix well.

      11. Serve it chilled.

    Instructions
    • 1. You can add any fruits of your preference.
    • 2. You can drizzle chocolate sauce on top to give it an additional flavouring.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 cup
    • Calories - 128 cal
    • Fat - 4 g
    • Protein - 6 g
    • Carbohydrates - 19 g
    • Sugar - 16 g
    • Fibre - 1 g

