Fruit Custard Recipe: How To Make Fruit Salad With Custard
Fruits custard is a popular dessert for parties and family gatherings. Mixed fruit custard is traditionally prepared with multiple fruits and a custard mix prepared from cream, milk and eggs. However, in this recipe, we are preparing the custard with the ready-made custard powder.
Fruit custard is a delicious finish to any meal and is also a refreshment during the scorching summer season. The crunchy fruits with the cool and melting custard makes this dish a hero in any party.
Mixed fruit salad with custard is a simple recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy with a minimal effort in the kitchen. So, if you are craving for a delectable dessert, try this recipe at home. Here is a video followed by the step-by-step procedure on how to make the fruit custard recipe.
FRUIT CUSTARD VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Rita Tyagi
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 4
Milk - 500 ml
Custard powder - 2 tbsp
Sugar - 2½ tbsp
Apple (chopped) - ¼th piece
Pineapple (chopped) - 1 slice
Pomegranate seeds - 3 tbsp
Cherries (sliced) - 4-5
Mango (chopped) - ¼th piece
Seedless grapes (sliced) - 5-6
1. Pour 400 ml of milk in a heated pan.
2. Allow it to boil.
3. Meanwhile, add custard powder into a bowl.
4. Then, add sugar.
5. Add 100 ml of milk and blend it into a smooth consistency.
6. Add the mixture to the boiling milk and stir continuously to avoid the formation of lumps.
7. Allow it to cook for 3-4 minutes until the mixture thickens a little.
8. Remove it off the stove and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.
9. In the meantime, add all the chopped fruits in a bowl.
10. Then, add the custard and mix well.
11. Serve it chilled.
- 1. You can add any fruits of your preference.
- 2. You can drizzle chocolate sauce on top to give it an additional flavouring.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 128 cal
- Fat - 4 g
- Protein - 6 g
- Carbohydrates - 19 g
- Sugar - 16 g
- Fibre - 1 g
