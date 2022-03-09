Easy Dinner Ideas: How To Make Tawa Pulao With Leftover Rice Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Tawa pulao is a popular and quick recipe made with rice or 'leftover rice'. As the name suggests, is made in a tawa or a flat-shaped pan which is usually used to make chapatis, and the ingredients added to the recipe are pav bhaji masala and easily-available veggies such as tomato, capsicum, carrot and pea.

In this article, we will discuss how to prepare tawa pulao with leftover rice, so that next time when you have some rice left in the kitchen, you know what to do.

How To Prepare Tawa Pulao With Leftover Rice How To Prepare Tawa Pulao With Leftover Rice Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dinner Serves: 2 Ingredients Around one and a half cups of leftover rice. One and a half teaspoons of pav bhaji masala. One small-sized capsicum, chopped. You can also mix green, red and yellow capsicums. One-small sized onion, chopped. One-small sized carrot, chopped. Two small-sized tomatoes, chopped. One-small sized boiled potato, sliced (optional). One-fourth cup green peas. ¾ teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste. One-fourth teaspoon of turmeric. One-fourth teaspoon of red chilli powder or green chillies (optional). Half a teaspoon of cumin seeds. Two tablespoons of butter or olive oil. Half a teaspoon of lemon juice. Coriander or mint leaves for garnishing. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare In a tawa, melt butter. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle till they turn brown. Add chopped onions and saute till they get translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute it well for around 3-4 minutes or until the raw aroma goes. Add capsicum, peas and carrots and saute them for around five minutes or until they are soft. Add tomatoes and boiled potatoes and saute again for 3-4 minutes. Add salt, chilli powder, turmeric and pav bhaji masala. Stir all the ingredients well for around two minutes Add leftover rice and gently mix them with veggies. Cook for around 3-4 minutes. Serve on a plate and add lemon juice and garnish with coriander leaves. Eat with raita or pickle.

Instructions If you want to prepare tawa pulao with fresh rice, you can use long-grained or basmati rice. Nutritional Information Serving - 2

Calories - 300

Protein - 8 g

Carbohydrates - 69 g

Fibre - 5 g

