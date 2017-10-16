Just In
- 4 hrs ago Recurring Hot Flashes May Be A Sign Of Increased Heart Disease Risk
- 5 hrs ago Living Alone? 5 Home Decor Ideas To Spruce Up Your Bachelor Pad
- 5 hrs ago Sonakshi Sinha's Co-Ord Set Fashion Is A Mix Of Casual And Formal! Top 6 Looks
- 6 hrs ago Dhanteras 2022: Why Yamadeepdaan Is Performed With 13 Lamps On This Day
Don't Miss
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami shares pace bowling tips with Shaheen Afridi; Gavaskar advises Babar
- News Mumbai airport to shut runway from 11 am to 5 pm tomorrow
- Finance This Tata Group Stock Grew 319.5% In 5 Years, Buy For 19% Returns, Says Hem Securities
- Automobiles 2022 Paris Motor Show - Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept Revealed
- Technology OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped To Launch As OnePlus 11: Which Flagships Will It Go Against?
- Movies Mahesh Babu's Film With SS Rajamouli To Feature Deepika Padukone As The Female Lead?
- Education Bulk Drug Park at a Glance; Read in Detail Here
- Travel A View From South Africa's Highest Cable Car
Diwali: Try This Delicious Bombay Karachi Halwa Recipe For This Festival
Bombay Halwa is a traditional Indian sweet dish that can be easily prepared during festivals like Diwali, Navratri, etc. The Bombay Karachi halwa is a sub-continent favourite and is prepared with simple ingredients like corn flour, ghee and sugar with a tinge of cardamom powder added to it, garnished with some chopped nuts to add on to the crunch.
In Diwali, we all prepare sweet dishes for our loved ones and therefore, trying Bombay Halwa recipe at home will be a great idea.
The cornflour halwa is soft and silky like jelly and melts in your mouth once taken a bite at. The Karachi halwa is prepared in a vibrant and colourful presentation and is a treat to the taste buds.
Also, have a read on other halwa recipes like besan halwa, kaju halwa and halbai.
The Bombay halwa is a simple yet delicious sweet and can be made in a jiffy too at home. It does not require any expertise to get this sweet right. Here is a simple recipe that you can follow to get the Bombay halwa to the correct texture and taste.
Watch the video recipe on how to make the Bombay Karachi halwa. Also, read and learn the detailed step-by-step procedure with images.
BOMBAY HALWA VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Kavyashree S
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 20 pieces
-
Cornflour - ¾th cup
Water - 3½ cups
Ghee - 1 tbsp + for greasing
Sugar - 1 cup
Cashew nuts (chopped) - 6-7
Cardamom powder - ¼th tsp
Food colouring - ¼th tsp
Almonds (chopped) - 6-7
-
1. Grease a plate with ghee and keep it aside.
2. Add cornflour in a mixing bowl.
3. Add 2½ cups of water and mix well.
4. In a heated pan, add sugar.
5. Immediately, add ¾th cup of water.
6. Allow the sugar to dissolve and the syrup to boil for about 2-3 minutes on medium flame.
7. Mix the cornflour mixture before adding it to the syrup.
8. Stir continuously for about 4-5 minutes to avoid the formation of lumps.
9. The mixture will start to turn transparent.
10. Add a tablespoon of ghee.
11. Mix well for another 2-3 minutes, until the mixture thickens and becomes completely transparent.
12. Add the chopped cashew nuts.
13. Add cardamom powder and food colouring.
14. Mix well until the mixture sticks together and leaves the sides of the pan.
15. Transfer onto the greased plate.
16. Flatten it out and allow it to set.
17. Add chopped almonds on top.
18. Allow it to cool for about half an hour.
19. Cut it vertically and horizontally to form square pieces.
20. Carefully remove the pieces from the plate.
21. Serve.
- 1. The greasing of the plate is done first because the halwa must be laid to set immediately after cooking.
- 2. You can use a square or rectangular plate to get the pieces to the right shape.
- 3. If you prepare the halwa in a regular pan, it might take a little longer than preparing the sweet in a non-sticky pan.
- Serving Size - 1 piece
- Calories - 445 cal
- Fat - 14 g
- Protein - 7 g
- Carbohydrates - 37 g
- Sugar - 29 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE BOMBAY HALWA
1. Grease a plate with ghee and keep it aside
2. Add cornflour in a mixing bowl
3. Add 2½ cups of water and mix well
4. In a heated pan, add sugar
5. Immediately, add ¾th cup of water
6. Allow the sugar to dissolve and the syrup to boil for about 2-3 minutes on medium flame
7. Mix the cornflour mixture before adding it to the syrup
8. Stir continuously for about 4-5 minutes to avoid the formation of lumps
9. The mixture will start to turn transparent
10. Add a tablespoon of ghee
11. Mix well for another 2-3 minutes, until the mixture thickens and becomes completely transparent
12. Add the chopped cashew nuts
13. Add cardamom powder and food colouring
14. Mix well until the mixture sticks together and leaves the sides of the pan
15. Transfer onto the greased plate
16. Flatten it out and allow it to set
17. Add chopped almonds on top
18. Allow it to cool for about half an hour
19. Cut it vertically and horizontally to form square pieces
20. Carefully remove the pieces from the plate
21. Serve
- Diwali: Here Is How To Make Karnataka-style Chandrahara In Your Home
- Diwali Recipe: How To Make Balushahi, Also Known As Badusha, At Home
- Mysore Pak Recipe: How To Prepare South Indian Mysore Pak At Home
- Rasam Recipe: How To Make Tomato Rasam
- Lemon Rice Recipe: How To Make Chitrana Rice At Home
- Jalebi Recipe: How To Make Instant Jalebi At Home
- Nippattu Recipe: How To Make Thattai At Home
- Onion Pakora Recipe | Crispy Onion Fritters Recipe | Eerulli Bajji Recipe
- 7 Cups Burfi Recipe | How To Make Besan Burfi | Seven Cups Sweet Recipe
- Aloo Bonda Recipe | How To Make Potato Bonda | Batata Vada Recipe
- Halbai Recipe: How To Make Karnataka-style Halwa
- Chigali Recipe: How To Make Ellunde At Home
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.