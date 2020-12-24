Disney Churro Recipe: How To Make These Tasty Snack At Your Home

ENGLISH

    Are you looking for a tasty, crispy and sweet snack to munch while binge-watching or during evening tea? Well, then you can definitely try the Disney Churro. For those who don't know it is a delicious snack that you can have with your evening tea or coffee.

    These are crispy and sweet snacks that would satisfy your cravings and make you feel good. It can actually prove to be a great and delicious snack for your kids as well. Therefore, in order to help you with this, we are here with an easy recipe for the same. Scroll down the article to read more about this recipe.

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    25M
    Total Time
    35 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Dessert

    Serves: 8

    Ingredients
      • ½ teaspoon Kosher salt
      • 1 cup of Water
      • 4 Eggs
      • ¾ Cinnamon powder
      • 7 tablespoons of Butter
      • ½ cup granulated sugar
      • 1½ cups of all purpose flour
      • 7-8 tablespoons of vegetable or canola oil
      • 1½ Chocolate sauce for dipping

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • In a mixing bowl combine water, butter, kosher salt, along with ¼ teaspoon cinnamon. Mix them over medium flame.
      • Once the mixture comes to a boil reduce the flame to low.
      • Now add flour and stir nicely until the mixture forms a ball. Remove the pan from the flame and let it rest for 5-7 min.
      • After this, you need to add the eggs, one at a time, and stir until everything gets combined. Keep the mixture aside.
      • Now heat 6-8 tablespoons of oil in a saucepan on medium flame.
      • Once the oil gets hot, turn off the gas.
      • Now fill the dough into a piping bag havingh large star tip.
      • Now drop 1-inch strips of dough into the hot oil. Repeat this process until all churro bites fill the saucepan. But make sure there is some room left for frying the churros.
      • Deep fry the churro till golden brown.
      • Take out the churro bites on a tissue paper or kitchen towel.
      • Now mix 5 tablespoons of sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder in a mixing bowl.
      • Toss all the churro bites until they are coated with sugar and cinnamon powder.
      • Serve on a serving plate with your favourite dip or sauce.

      Tips To Keep In Mind

      • You can dip the churros in melted chocolate sauce as well.
      • You can also store these churros in an air-tight container.
    Instructions
    • Are you looking for a tasty, crispy and sweet snack to munch while binge-watching or during evening tea? Well, then you can definitely try the Disney Churro.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 8
    • kcal - 225kcal
    • Fat - 14g
    • Protein - 3g
    • Carbs - 24 g
    • Fiber - 2 g

    Story first published: Thursday, December 24, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
