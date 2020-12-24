For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 26 December 2020
-
- 15 hrs ago COVID-19 And Christmas: How To Celebrate The Season Of Joy Safely And Responsibly
- 23 hrs ago Not Just Her Red Saree, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Striped Blouse And Red Roses-Bun Also Ups Her Look
- 24 hrs ago Genelia Deshmukh Exudes Princess Vibes As She Dolls Up In A Beautiful Embellished Ball Gown; Know Its Price!
Don't Miss
- Finance 5 Companies To End The Year 2020 With Market Cap Of Over Rs. 5 Trillion
- News Jammu and Kashmir administration extends ban on high-speed mobile internet till January 8
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Display Specs Emerge Online
- Movies Abhishek Bachchan On Battling COVID-19: I Was More Filled With Concerned For My Family Than Anything Else
- Sports India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes a stunning catch to dismiss Matthew Wade at MCG
- Automobiles Tata Altroz Tubro-Petrol Variant In New Marina Blue Colour Launching Next Month
- Education AIBE Admit Card 2020 Released, Download AIBE 15 Admit Card 2020 At allindiabarexamination.com
- Travel 10 Amazing Weekend Getaways From Jaipur For The Perfect Christmas Vacation
Disney Churro Recipe: How To Make These Tasty Snack At Your Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
Are you looking for a tasty, crispy and sweet snack to munch while binge-watching or during evening tea? Well, then you can definitely try the Disney Churro. For those who don't know it is a delicious snack that you can have with your evening tea or coffee.
These are crispy and sweet snacks that would satisfy your cravings and make you feel good. It can actually prove to be a great and delicious snack for your kids as well. Therefore, in order to help you with this, we are here with an easy recipe for the same. Scroll down the article to read more about this recipe.
Disney Churro Recipe: How To Make These Tasty Snack At Your Home
Disney Churro Recipe: How To Make These Tasty Snack At Your Home
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25M
Total Time
35 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 8
Ingredients
-
- ½ teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1 cup of Water
- 4 Eggs
- ¾ Cinnamon powder
- 7 tablespoons of Butter
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1½ cups of all purpose flour
- 7-8 tablespoons of vegetable or canola oil
- 1½ Chocolate sauce for dipping
How to Prepare
-
- In a mixing bowl combine water, butter, kosher salt, along with ¼ teaspoon cinnamon. Mix them over medium flame.
- Once the mixture comes to a boil reduce the flame to low.
- Now add flour and stir nicely until the mixture forms a ball. Remove the pan from the flame and let it rest for 5-7 min.
- After this, you need to add the eggs, one at a time, and stir until everything gets combined. Keep the mixture aside.
- Now heat 6-8 tablespoons of oil in a saucepan on medium flame.
- Once the oil gets hot, turn off the gas.
- Now fill the dough into a piping bag havingh large star tip.
- Now drop 1-inch strips of dough into the hot oil. Repeat this process until all churro bites fill the saucepan. But make sure there is some room left for frying the churros.
- Deep fry the churro till golden brown.
- Take out the churro bites on a tissue paper or kitchen towel.
- Now mix 5 tablespoons of sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder in a mixing bowl.
- Toss all the churro bites until they are coated with sugar and cinnamon powder.
- Serve on a serving plate with your favourite dip or sauce.
Tips To Keep In Mind
- You can dip the churros in melted chocolate sauce as well.
- You can also store these churros in an air-tight container.
Instructions
- Are you looking for a tasty, crispy and sweet snack to munch while binge-watching or during evening tea? Well, then you can definitely try the Disney Churro.
Nutritional Information
- People - 8
- kcal - 225kcal
- Fat - 14g
- Protein - 3g
- Carbs - 24 g
- Fiber - 2 g
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments
[ 3.5 of 5 - 28 Users]
Read more about: disney churro recipe disney churro churros snacks recipe
Story first published: Thursday, December 24, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 24, 2020