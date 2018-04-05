Dal Makhani recipe roots from the land of Punjab and with time, this delicious dal recipe has acquired a huge popularity nationwide. The blend of black urad dal and kidney beans, aka rajma, slow-cooked in ghee or butter, laced with various aromatic Indian spices emits an essential royal flavour that will urge you to prepare this time and again.

Dal Makhani or Punjabi Dal Makhani recipe is also known as a major source of protein and other valuable nutrients, as both black dal and rajma or kidney beans are rich in fibre, calcium and proteins.

We believe the utter deliciousness of this dal makhani recipe lies in its slow-cooking process. Only after a slow and thorough cooking of lentils and kidney beans, the luscious creaminess of the dal makhani can be achieved.

Also, there is a popular misconception that dal makhani recipe can not be prepared without the excessive amount of ghee or butter. Dal makhani can be easily prepared without using excessive butter or ghee. All you require is to soak the black dal and rajma overnight to ensure they are fluffy and tender to cook thoroughly.

This protein-based recipe also comes with a low-calorie promise compared to other dal recipes. As black dal contributes less calories to the dish, you can easily add this dal makhani recipe as a part of your balanced meal, be it with rice or roti.

With the Baiskhi festival almost nearing, we hope you give this delicious dal makhani recipe a try and do not forget to share your favourite Baisakhi recipes with us in the comments below.

DAL MAKHANI RECIPE | PUNJABI DAL MAKHANI RECIPE | EASY DAL MAKHANI RECIPE| DAL MAKHANI STEP BY STEP| DAL MAKHANI VIDEO Dal Makhani Recipe | Punjabi Dal Makhani Recipe | Easy Dal Makhani Recipe| Dal Makhani Step By Step| Dal Makhani Video Prep Time 8 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 40M Total Time 8 Hours40 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main-course Serves: 2-3 Ingredients 1. Rajma - 3 tbsp 2. Cumin seeds - 1 tbsp 3. Salt - 1 tbsp 4. Red chilli powder - 1 tbsp 5. Garam masala - ½ tbsp 6. Black urad dal - 3/4th cup 7. Oil - 1 tbsp 8. Tomatoes (chopped) - 1 cup 9. Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tbsp 10. Green chillies (slit) - 2 long chillies 11. Onion (grated) - 1 cup 12. Butter - 3 tbsp How to Prepare 1. First, clean the rajma beans and black urad dal thoroughly. 2. Strain the water and soak them in fresh water overnight. 3. Take a cooker and add the soaked rajma, black urad dal, salt and water. 4. Pressure cook it for 5-6 whistles. 5. Take a pan and add oil, butter and cumin seeds. 6. When the butter melts, add ginger-garlic paste and grated onions one by one. 7. Give it a good stir until the onions turn light brown. 8. Add tomatoes afterwards and stir it again. 9. Add the pressure cooked rajma, black urad dal, salt and water. 10. Stir and let it cook for 5-6 minutes. 11. Add garam masala when everything is cooked and tender in the pan. 12. Add butter and mix everything well. 13. Transfer into a bowl and serve with fresh cream or butter on top. Instructions 1. Slow-cook the black urad dal and rajma to extract all the flavours to the dish.

2. Soak the rajma and black dal overnight to ensure that they are tender and ready to cook. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 serving (300 g)

Calories - 340 cal

Fat - 14 g

Protein - 14 g

Carbohydrates - 40 g

Fibre - 6 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE DAL MAKHANI

1. First, clean the rajma beans and black urad dal thoroughly.

2. Strain the water and soak them in fresh water overnight

3. Take a cooker and add the soaked rajma, black urad dal, salt and water.

4. Pressure cook it for 5-6 whistles.

5. Take a pan and add oil, butter and cumin seeds.

6. When the butter melts, add ginger-garlic paste and grated onions one by one.

7. Give it a good stir until the onions turn light brown.

8. Add tomatoes afterwards and stir it again.

9. Add the pressure cooked rajma, black urad dal, salt and water.

10. Stir and let it cook for 5-6 minutes.

11. Add garam masala when everything is cooked and tender in the pan.

12. Add butter and mix everything well.

13. Transfer into a bowl and serve with fresh cream or butter on top.