Cucumber Banana Smoothie Recipe | Summer Special Smoothie Recipe | Cucumber Banana Juice Recipe

Summer mornings call for fresh juices to start the day with on a refreshing note. Our cucumber banana smoothie recipe is one such juice recipe, which will provide you with a number of nutrients and vitamins in a glassful of tasty juice to give a vital boost to your long day ahead.
In summer time, especially during the day, the heat absorbs fluids from our body and we tend to get dehydrated soon. Increasing only water intake is not the solution, as it can not lend us all the vitamins and minerals that we get from fruits and green leafy vegetables. Hence, adding a juice every day in your breakfast food-chart is a must, as it will keep you hydrated and nourished at the same time.
For our summer-special smoothie recipe series, our pick of the day is this fresh glass of cucumber banana smoothie recipe, which will rejuvenate your spirit instantly. We love this cucumber banana juice recipe, especially because it endows us with vitamin C and a number of minerals that we get from cucumber and, at the same time, lends us calcium and a high content of fibre of the banana.
To make this smoothie extra fresh, add a couple of ice cubes while blending the ingredients and serve with extra ice cubes on top.
To know how to make this recipe instantly, take a look at the recipe list or watch our short video.
Recipe By: Kavya
Recipe Type: Smoothie Recipes
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
1. Cucumber - 1
2. Banana (ripe) - 1
3. Water - 1 bowl
4. Sugar - 2 tbsp
How To Prepare:
1. Peel the skin off the banana and cucumber and cut it into small pieces.
2. Take a mixing jar and add the banana pieces, cucumber pieces, water and sugar.
3. Blend into a fine smoothie and serve it with ice cubes on top.
- 1. We have added sugar for this particular juice recipe. Feel free to add other sweeteners or honey if you want to avoid sugar.
- 2. Add extra ice cubes in the blender and avoid adding frozen fruits to get the freshness of the smoothie.
- Serving Size - - 1 glass
- Calories – - 157 cal
- Fat - - 9.1 g
- Protein - - 8.1 g
- Carbohydrates - - 11.3 g
- Fibre - - 2.0 g
