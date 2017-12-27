Creamy Tomato And Spinach Pasta Recipe

Take a pot, fill it with water and boil water.

Add salt and macaroni.

Cook per pack instructions or for approx. 5 minutes.

Stir occasionally to avoid macaroni from sticking to the bottom.

Using a ladle take out 120 ml pasta stock in a beaker.

Drain the cooked pasta into a colander.

Heat oil in a nonstick pan (low flame).

Add garlic, onion and cook for 30 seconds or until onion gets caramelized.

Add tomato and cook for 1-2 minutes or until it gets soft.

Add mushroom, spinach and sauté for 2-3 minutes or until water from spinach dries out.

Season it with pinch of salt and pepper.

Add pasta stock to above vegetables and stir.

Take the pan away from flame.

Now add mayonnaise and stir well.

Bring it back to flame and let it simmer for 1 minute or until sauce thickens.

Add macaroni to above sauce and toss well.

Garnish the dish well and is ready to serve hot.