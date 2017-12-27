Just In
- 2 hrs ago Wardrobe Talks: 7 Effective Ways To Keep Your Accessories Like Hairbands And Ties Sorted
- 3 hrs ago Hina Khan’s Peach Dress, Yellow Gown, And Pearl Lehenga Are Perfect For Your Summer Wardrobe
- 5 hrs ago COVID-19: Coronavirus Infection Transmitted Mainly Through Air, Confirms CDC
- 6 hrs ago Sita Navami 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
Don't Miss
- Sports Tokyo Olympic-bound 2 rowers, 2 wrestlers included in TOPS; Vinesh Phogat to continue training abroad
- Movies Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Becomes The First Bollywood Film To Go Live On Apple TV In Over 65 Countries
- News Gujarat: Salt stock worth Rs 10 crore washed away in flooding due to cyclone Tauktae
- Finance Income Tax Returns Filing For FY 2020-2021 Extended To Sept 2021
- Automobiles Volkswagen Taigun Spied Testing Without Camouflage Testing Ahead Of India Launch: Pics & Details
- Technology Sony Xperia Ace 2 With Helio P35 Unveiled; Better Than Competition?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In June
- Education IGNOU Result 2021: IGNOU Releases TEE December Result 2020
Creamy Tomato And Spinach Pasta Recipe
Creamy Tomato and Spinach Pasta is a very easy recipe which is packed with lots of iron and vitamins with a combination of taste as well. This recipe is not at all complicated. You can add to the taste by adding cream or cheese to the same to make it all the more creamy and tasty. Learn how to whip up a simple, scrumptious pasta dish, perfect for weeknight dinners.
Recipe By: Chef Gaurav Chadha
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 3
-
Water - 1 litre
Salt to taste
Macaroni - 2 cups
Olive Oil - 2 tbsp
Garlic Cloves, chopped - 4
Small Onion, chopped - 1
Medium Tomato, chopped - 2
Medium Mushrooms, sliced - 3
Spinach, shredded - 1 bunch
Diet Mayonnaise - 5 tbsp
Black Pepper Powder - 1 tsp
-
Take a pot, fill it with water and boil water.
Add salt and macaroni.
Cook per pack instructions or for approx. 5 minutes.
Stir occasionally to avoid macaroni from sticking to the bottom.
Using a ladle take out 120 ml pasta stock in a beaker.
Drain the cooked pasta into a colander.
Heat oil in a nonstick pan (low flame).
Add garlic, onion and cook for 30 seconds or until onion gets caramelized.
Add tomato and cook for 1-2 minutes or until it gets soft.
Add mushroom, spinach and sauté for 2-3 minutes or until water from spinach dries out.
Season it with pinch of salt and pepper.
Add pasta stock to above vegetables and stir.
Take the pan away from flame.
Now add mayonnaise and stir well.
Bring it back to flame and let it simmer for 1 minute or until sauce thickens.
Add macaroni to above sauce and toss well.
Garnish the dish well and is ready to serve hot.
- You can use any type of pasta according to your preference.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 287 cal
- Fat - 10 g
- Protein - 10 g
- Carbohydrates - 41 g
- Sugar - 5 g
- Fibre - 3 g
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.