    Creamy Tomato And Spinach Pasta Recipe

    Posted By: Pooja Gupta
    |

    Creamy Tomato and Spinach Pasta is a very easy recipe which is packed with lots of iron and vitamins with a combination of taste as well. This recipe is not at all complicated. You can add to the taste by adding cream or cheese to the same to make it all the more creamy and tasty. Learn how to whip up a simple, scrumptious pasta dish, perfect for weeknight dinners.

    Creamy Tomato And Spinach Pasta Recipe | How To Prepare Creamy Tomato Pasta | Creamy Pasta With Tomato And Spinach | Pasta Recipe
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    7M
    Total Time
    22 Mins

    Recipe By: Chef Gaurav Chadha

    Recipe Type: Snacks

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients

    • Water - 1 litre

      Salt to taste

      Macaroni - 2 cups

      Olive Oil - 2 tbsp

      Garlic Cloves, chopped - 4

      Small Onion, chopped - 1

      Medium Tomato, chopped - 2

      Medium Mushrooms, sliced - 3

      Spinach, shredded - 1 bunch

      Diet Mayonnaise - 5 tbsp

      Black Pepper Powder - 1 tsp

    How to Prepare

    • Take a pot, fill it with water and boil water.

      Add salt and macaroni.

      Cook per pack instructions or for approx. 5 minutes.

      Stir occasionally to avoid macaroni from sticking to the bottom.

      Using a ladle take out 120 ml pasta stock in a beaker.

      Drain the cooked pasta into a colander.

      Heat oil in a nonstick pan (low flame).

      Add garlic, onion and cook for 30 seconds or until onion gets caramelized.

      Add tomato and cook for 1-2 minutes or until it gets soft.

      Add mushroom, spinach and sauté for 2-3 minutes or until water from spinach dries out.

      Season it with pinch of salt and pepper.

      Add pasta stock to above vegetables and stir.

      Take the pan away from flame.

      Now add mayonnaise and stir well.

      Bring it back to flame and let it simmer for 1 minute or until sauce thickens.

      Add macaroni to above sauce and toss well.

      Garnish the dish well and is ready to serve hot.

    Instructions
    • You can use any type of pasta according to your preference.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 cup
    • Calories - 287 cal
    • Fat - 10 g
    • Protein - 10 g
    • Carbohydrates - 41 g
    • Sugar - 5 g
    • Fibre - 3 g

