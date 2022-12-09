Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Uruduga Wishes Rumored Boyfriend Aravind KP On His Birthday With Special Gesture
- News Himachal Pradesh: 58% of Cong candidates have criminal cases filed against them
- Finance Income Tax- How to Pay Taxes Online and Offline
- Sports IPL: Ashish Nehra and Vikram Solanki present as Gujarat Titans hold trials for the upcoming IPL
- Technology iQOO Neo 7 SE With Dimensity 8200 SoC, 16GB RAM Launched: Price And Availability
- Automobiles BMW To Bring This Futuristic Electric Scooter To India Tomorrow - Here's What You Need To Know
- Travel 5 Most Epic Offbeat Places To Visit In South India During Winter
- Education 10 Mistakes You Should Avoid During UPSC Interview
Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe
Martini is in the name, not the content of this alcoholic drink. It was actually stirred up for the first time by an innovative bar tender whose combination has stirred the entire world. It does not have any remote resemblance to Martini and entails a drinking ritual which starts with taking a bite of fresh passion fruit, then goes on to sip the cocktail and finishes with a shot of fizzy Prosecco to clean your gut.
You can substitute Vanilla Vodka for Regular Vodka. In any case, this crowd-pleaser has a gut stirring blend of vanilla and passion fruit accompanied by a shot of wine, that has travelled a long way from its aristocratic origins at London's Townhouse bar in the early 2000s to reach the corners of the world over.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: cocktail
Serves: 1
-
Lime Juice, Freshly Squeezed- 15ml
Vanilla Simple Syrup- 15ml
Sparkling Wine, Chilled- 60ml
Vanilla Flavored Vodka- 45ml
Passion Fruit Liqueur- 15ml
Passion Fruit Puree -30ml
Garnish- ½ Passion Fruit
-
1. In a shaker with ice, pout in all the ingredients except wine and give it a thorough shake until it chills.
2. Now the cocktail should be poured into a chilled coupe glass,
3. It should be served with half of a passion fruit that serves as garnish.
4. Serve with an accompaniment of sparkling wine.
- People - 1
- Calorie - 224 cal
- Fats - 0.10 g
- Proteins - 1 g
- Carbohydrates - 16 g
- Net carbs - 19.20
- Sugar - 17.10 g
- Christmas 2022: Cool And Thoughtful Gifts For Teenagers
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Mouth-Watering Lauki Kofta Recipe
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Kulkuls (Sweet Curls) Recipe
- Christmas 2022: How To Prepare China Grass Milk Pudding Recipe
- How To Prepare Matar Paneer With Khoya Recipe
- How To Prepare Ratatouille With Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak Recipe
- Christmas 2022: Cinnamon Roll Icing That Will Linger In Your Mouth
- Christmas 2022: 12 Inspirational Verses From Bible To Illuminate Your Day
- Christmas 2022: Perfect Grilled Sea Bass With Garlic Butter Recipe
- Easy And Tasty Ginger Almond Cookies Recipe
- Holiday Depression: 7 Tips On How To Beat The Holiday Blues
- Christmas 2021: Rhea, Sara, Alia, Kiara At Their Fashionable Best For This Christmas
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.