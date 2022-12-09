Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Martini is in the name, not the content of this alcoholic drink. It was actually stirred up for the first time by an innovative bar tender whose combination has stirred the entire world. It does not have any remote resemblance to Martini and entails a drinking ritual which starts with taking a bite of fresh passion fruit, then goes on to sip the cocktail and finishes with a shot of fizzy Prosecco to clean your gut.

You can substitute Vanilla Vodka for Regular Vodka. In any case, this crowd-pleaser has a gut stirring blend of vanilla and passion fruit accompanied by a shot of wine, that has travelled a long way from its aristocratic origins at London's Townhouse bar in the early 2000s to reach the corners of the world over.

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: cocktail Serves: 1 Ingredients Lime Juice, Freshly Squeezed- 15ml Vanilla Simple Syrup- 15ml Sparkling Wine, Chilled- 60ml Vanilla Flavored Vodka- 45ml Passion Fruit Liqueur- 15ml Passion Fruit Puree -30ml Garnish- ½ Passion Fruit How to Prepare 1. In a shaker with ice, pout in all the ingredients except wine and give it a thorough shake until it chills. 2. Now the cocktail should be poured into a chilled coupe glass, 3. It should be served with half of a passion fruit that serves as garnish. 4. Serve with an accompaniment of sparkling wine. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 1

Calorie - 224 cal

Fats - 0.10 g

Proteins - 1 g

Carbohydrates - 16 g

Net carbs - 19.20

Sugar - 17.10 g

