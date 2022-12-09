ENGLISH
    Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe

    Martini is in the name, not the content of this alcoholic drink. It was actually stirred up for the first time by an innovative bar tender whose combination has stirred the entire world. It does not have any remote resemblance to Martini and entails a drinking ritual which starts with taking a bite of fresh passion fruit, then goes on to sip the cocktail and finishes with a shot of fizzy Prosecco to clean your gut.

    You can substitute Vanilla Vodka for Regular Vodka. In any case, this crowd-pleaser has a gut stirring blend of vanilla and passion fruit accompanied by a shot of wine, that has travelled a long way from its aristocratic origins at London's Townhouse bar in the early 2000s to reach the corners of the world over.

    Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Pornstar Martini Cocktail Recipe
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: cocktail

    Serves: 1

    Ingredients

    • Lime Juice, Freshly Squeezed- 15ml

      Vanilla Simple Syrup- 15ml

      Sparkling Wine, Chilled- 60ml

      Vanilla Flavored Vodka- 45ml

      Passion Fruit Liqueur- 15ml

      Passion Fruit Puree -30ml

      Garnish- ½ Passion Fruit

    How to Prepare

    • 1. In a shaker with ice, pout in all the ingredients except wine and give it a thorough shake until it chills.

      2. Now the cocktail should be poured into a chilled coupe glass,

      3. It should be served with half of a passion fruit that serves as garnish.

      4. Serve with an accompaniment of sparkling wine.

    Nutritional Information
    • People - 1
    • Calorie - 224 cal
    • Fats - 0.10 g
    • Proteins - 1 g
    • Carbohydrates - 16 g
    • Net carbs - 19.20
    • Sugar - 17.10 g

    Friday, December 9, 2022, 17:35 [IST]
