    Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Mouth-Watering Lauki Kofta Recipe

    Lauki/Ghia can be a humble vegetable and yet not many are fond of it. It is a very lightweight food and can be prepared in a jiffy. Be it a hard-to-please cookery fundamentalist to the novice taking gingerly strides into the kitchen, the very sight of vegetable koftas floating in a rich tomato-based gravy can leave your tastebuds salivating.

    You might have heard about paneer koftas, but this Lauki kofta recipe is delicious, you can make it during any festive season and definitely thank us for this recipe later.

    First, the fried dumplings are made, which are later dunked into the tangy tomato-based gravy which is mildly spiced, aromatic and tangy due to the tomatoes. The lauki flavour melting and making its way through the syrupy saucy thick layers of tomato gravy inside your mouth is to be enjoyed not just read. Koftas with curry are a recipe innovation that is unique and flavourful after all, Lauki and tomato have always tasted good together. It is heart-healthy and tastes good with soya parathas.

    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    25M
    Total Time
    40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: main course/Indian

    Serves: 4-5

    Ingredients

    • Medium Size Bottle Gourd :1 Grated

      Gram Flour: 1/2 Cup

      Green Chillies: 1

      Onion: 1/2 Chopped

      Amchur : 1 tsp

      Chilli Powder: 1/2 tsp

      Garam Masala: 1/2 tsp

      Coriander Leaves (finely chopped): 2 tbsp

      For Gravy-

      Oil - 3 tbsp

      Onion- 1

      Tomato- 3 pieces

      Cumin seeds- 1/2 tsp

      Turmeric Powder- 1 tsp

      Corriander Powder-2 tsp

      Garam Masala- 1 tsp

      Green chilly- 2 pieces

      Corriander leaves- 2 tbsp

      Asafoetida - A pinch

      Degi Mirch (Kashmiri chilli powder/red chilli flakes can be substituted)- 1 tsp

      Salt to taste

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Peel the bottle gourd, wash and grate it into shreds.

      2. Add gram flour, green chilli, tbsp onion, and cumin powder to the vegetable.

      3. Salt, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala & red chilli powder, and amchur powder to it.

      4. Then add fresh coriander, and mix well.

      5. Pour in some oil in an appam pan and pour one tbsp of batter in each of those cavities.

      6. Flip and sprinkle a little oil, cover and cook for two more minutes on medium heat.

      7. Now puree onions tomatoes and green chillies.

      8. Heat the oil in the pan and mix one pinch of asafoetida, cumin seeds, and ginger-garlic paste.

      9. Add the ground paste, turmeric, coriander & red chilli powders.

      10. Cook till oil separates, add 1.5 cup of water and salt.

      11. Pressure cook up to 1 whistle. Add the koftas and sprinkle coriander leaves.

    Nutritional Information
    • People - 4-5
    • Energy - 90 cal
    • Fat - 2.2 gm
    • Protein - 3.5 gm
    • Carbohydrates - 14.3 gm
    • Cholesterol - 0 mg
    • Fiber - 3.7 gm

    [ 5 of 5 - 31 Users]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2022
     
    Desktop Bottom Promotion