Lauki/Ghia can be a humble vegetable and yet not many are fond of it. It is a very lightweight food and can be prepared in a jiffy. Be it a hard-to-please cookery fundamentalist to the novice taking gingerly strides into the kitchen, the very sight of vegetable koftas floating in a rich tomato-based gravy can leave your tastebuds salivating.

You might have heard about paneer koftas, but this Lauki kofta recipe is delicious, you can make it during any festive season and definitely thank us for this recipe later.

First, the fried dumplings are made, which are later dunked into the tangy tomato-based gravy which is mildly spiced, aromatic and tangy due to the tomatoes. The lauki flavour melting and making its way through the syrupy saucy thick layers of tomato gravy inside your mouth is to be enjoyed not just read. Koftas with curry are a recipe innovation that is unique and flavourful after all, Lauki and tomato have always tasted good together. It is heart-healthy and tastes good with soya parathas.

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Mouth-Watering Lauki Kofta Recipe

Christmas 2022: Lauki Kofta Recipe Christmas 2022: Lauki Kofta Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: main course/Indian Serves: 4-5 Ingredients Medium Size Bottle Gourd :1 Grated Gram Flour: 1/2 Cup Green Chillies: 1 Onion: 1/2 Chopped Amchur : 1 tsp Chilli Powder: 1/2 tsp Garam Masala: 1/2 tsp Coriander Leaves (finely chopped): 2 tbsp For Gravy- Oil - 3 tbsp Onion- 1 Tomato- 3 pieces Cumin seeds- 1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder- 1 tsp Corriander Powder-2 tsp Garam Masala- 1 tsp Green chilly- 2 pieces Corriander leaves- 2 tbsp Asafoetida - A pinch Degi Mirch (Kashmiri chilli powder/red chilli flakes can be substituted)- 1 tsp Salt to taste How to Prepare 1. Peel the bottle gourd, wash and grate it into shreds. 2. Add gram flour, green chilli, tbsp onion, and cumin powder to the vegetable. 3. Salt, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala & red chilli powder, and amchur powder to it. 4. Then add fresh coriander, and mix well. 5. Pour in some oil in an appam pan and pour one tbsp of batter in each of those cavities. 6. Flip and sprinkle a little oil, cover and cook for two more minutes on medium heat. 7. Now puree onions tomatoes and green chillies. 8. Heat the oil in the pan and mix one pinch of asafoetida, cumin seeds, and ginger-garlic paste. 9. Add the ground paste, turmeric, coriander & red chilli powders. 10. Cook till oil separates, add 1.5 cup of water and salt. 11. Pressure cook up to 1 whistle. Add the koftas and sprinkle coriander leaves. Instructions Nutritional Information People - 4-5

Energy - 90 cal

Fat - 2.2 gm

Protein - 3.5 gm

Carbohydrates - 14.3 gm

Cholesterol - 0 mg

Fiber - 3.7 gm

