Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Kulkuls (Sweet Curls) Recipe

1. In a large bowl, combine the flour and baking powder well.

2. Rub the butter into the flour little by little, until the butter reduces to the size of a pea.

3. Beat the eggs and add them to the flour-butter mixture.

4. Make a soft dough by mixing confectioners' sugar and coconut milk into this mixture.

5. Make small-sized balls out of the dough.

6. Grease the fork with some oil, flatten the dough ball and press it to the back of the fork until it forms a rectangle along the length of the fork tines.

7. Starting at the bottom end roll the dough up and off the fork tines into a tight curl.

8. Instead of rolling using a fork, you can use a Gnocchi board.

9. You will get a tube-like curl with ridges from this fork.

10. Work on the remaining dough and place the curls on the plate.

11. Heat oil in a deep skillet on medium heat.

12. Fry the kulkuls in batches about 6 or 7 at a time till they reach light golden-brown colour.

13. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined baking sheet.

14. Roll the kulkuls in powdered sugar while they are still warm.

15. Place the curls on the serving platter until the sugar dries up on the kulkuls.

16. Kulkuls can be stored for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container.