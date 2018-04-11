Chocolate Banana Smoothie Recipe| Chocolate Smoothie Recipe| Summer Special Recipes

How do you ensure that your day will start at its happiest instantly? Simple! Try this delicious chocolate-banana smoothie in the morning and, trust us, the start to your day will be a happy one. This chocolate-banana smoothie recipe is enriched with the goodness of banana and honey and the taste is glazed by the presence of delicious cocoa powder.
This chocolate smoothie is one of our favourite summer-smoothie recipes for being so tasty and packed with healthy nutrients that help us gain some major bonus points on health.
Banana helps to maintain your bone density and honey helps you to combat bacterial diseases as well as in preventing cancer. Cocoa powder is renowned for being a great antidepressant, so this smoothie has a feel-good factor attached to it just by its delicious ingredient list itself.
On top of that, making this chocolate smoothie recipe hardly takes up anytime and we love how easily we can give our kids a healthy smoothie that they will not refuse to have. You can also swap normal milk with almond milk for this recipe and the result will be the ultimate blend of health and taste in a jar full of chocolaty delicacy.
Quickly take a look at our video or the step-by-step images to make this chocolate-banana smoothie and tell us about your favourite smoothie recipes.
Recipe By: Kavya
Recipe Type: Smoothie recipes
Serves: 2
-
1. Banana (ripe) - 1
2. Milk - 1 cup
3. Vanilla essence - 1 tbsp
4. Coco powder - 2 tbsp
5. Honey - 3 tbsp
6. Ice cubes - a few
-
1. Take a ripe banana and peel the skin off it. Next, cut into little cubes.
2. Take a blender and add the banana cubes, coco powder, vanilla essence, milk and honey - one by one.
3. Blend everything into a fine smoothie and transfer into a glass or jar of your choice.
4. Add ice cubes from the top and serve it extra-chilled.
- 1. To change the consistency of the smoothie, feel free to add more or less milk.
- 2. Instead of coco-powder, you can also use chocolates or dark-chocolate. To adjust the sweetness, add an extra teaspoon of honey and you are good to go.
- Serving Size - 1 ( 394.7 g)
- Calories - 285 cal
- Fat - 3 g
- Protein - 2.1 g
- Carbohydrates - 63.1 g
- Fibre - 1.3 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE CHOCOLATE BANANA SMOOTHIE RECIPE
