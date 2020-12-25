Just In
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 26 December 2020
-
- 15 hrs ago COVID-19 And Christmas: How To Celebrate The Season Of Joy Safely And Responsibly
- 23 hrs ago Not Just Her Red Saree, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Striped Blouse And Red Roses-Bun Also Ups Her Look
- 24 hrs ago Genelia Deshmukh Exudes Princess Vibes As She Dolls Up In A Beautiful Embellished Ball Gown; Know Its Price!
Don't Miss
- News Jammu and Kashmir administration extends ban on high-speed mobile internet till January 8
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Display Specs Emerge Online
- Movies Abhishek Bachchan On Battling COVID-19: I Was More Filled With Concerned For My Family Than Anything Else
- Sports India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes a stunning catch to dismiss Matthew Wade at MCG
- Automobiles Tata Altroz Tubro-Petrol Variant In New Marina Blue Colour Launching Next Month
- Education AIBE Admit Card 2020 Released, Download AIBE 15 Admit Card 2020 At allindiabarexamination.com
- Finance Sensex Ends 529 Points Higher, Nifty Nears 13750; RIL Gains 2.5%
- Travel 10 Amazing Weekend Getaways From Jaipur For The Perfect Christmas Vacation
Unique And Simple Choco-Tahini Milkshake Recipe
Who doesn't like milkshakes? A delicious drink that rocks our world. While we all know that options are endless with this one, here is our unusual take on milkshakes that is perfect for all seasons. The interesting part it contains cauliflower (yes, you read it right!)
What's more? It contains tons of nutrients and hidden veggies that your child will never guess. This one is also naturally sweetened, without using sugar or bananas, which many are not fond of. You can also team it up with your favourite add-ons. Adults can even customise it and add booze in this smoothie if they are throwing a party. This one is an absolute crowd pleaser!
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Smoothie
Serves: 1
-
- Medjool dates- 3
- Milk- 1 cups (Add more to adjust the consistency if needed)/ Vegans can use unsweetened Almond milk
- Cauliflower- 1/2 cup
- Cocoa powder- 1 1/2 tbsp
- Tahini- 1 tbsp
- Vanilla essence- 1/2 tsp
- Peppermint extract- 1/4 tsp
For Add-ons (Optional)-
- Cream- 1/2 cup
- Peppermint extract- 1tsp
- Espresso powder- 1tsp
- Gluten-free oats- 1/4 cup
- Protein powder- 1/2 cup
- Avacado- 1 small
- Spinach leaves- maximum 1-2
For Garnishing-
- Chocolate sauce (Hershey's)
-
- For 5 minutes, soak your pitted dates in 1cup warm water, this will soften it.
- In the meantime, you can measure the other ingredients.
- Use frozen cauliflower in this recipe, it will give it a creamy and thick texture. It doesn't temper with the taste at all but adds to the consistency. Ice makes it too watery, so avoid using it.
- Now blend the milk, cocoa powder and soft dates. Add small pieces of frozen cauliflower. Start the blender at a slow speed and then gradually increase it. Next add the tahini sauce and blend it until it is a thick milkshake. Blend the optional add ons.
- Drip the chocolate sauce on the inner sides of the empty serving glass. Pour in the milkshake slowly. Top it with cream (optional) and garnish with choco chips.
To make Mocha Smoothie:
Instead of 1cup milk, add 1/2 cup cold coffee and 1/2 cup milk. Or simply add a package of instant coffee granules/1tssp of espresso powder.
- Adults can even customise it and add booze in this smoothie if they are throwing a party. This one is an absolute crowd pleaser!
- 1 - Milkshake
- Cal - 400 Kcal
- Fat - 15 g
- Protein - 18 g
- Carbs - 100 g
- Sugar (natural) - 65g