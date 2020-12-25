Unique And Simple Choco-Tahini Milkshake Recipe Recipes oi-Shenaz Haveliwala

Who doesn't like milkshakes? A delicious drink that rocks our world. While we all know that options are endless with this one, here is our unusual take on milkshakes that is perfect for all seasons. The interesting part it contains cauliflower (yes, you read it right!)

What's more? It contains tons of nutrients and hidden veggies that your child will never guess. This one is also naturally sweetened, without using sugar or bananas, which many are not fond of. You can also team it up with your favourite add-ons. Adults can even customise it and add booze in this smoothie if they are throwing a party. This one is an absolute crowd pleaser!

Unique And Simple Choco-Tahini Milkshake Recipe Unique And Simple Choco-Tahini Milkshake Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 1H30M Total Time 1 Hours45 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Smoothie Serves: 1 Ingredients Medjool dates- 3 Milk- 1 cups (Add more to adjust the consistency if needed)/ Vegans can use unsweetened Almond milk Cauliflower- 1/2 cup Cocoa powder- 1 1/2 tbsp Tahini- 1 tbsp Vanilla essence- 1/2 tsp Peppermint extract- 1/4 tsp For Add-ons (Optional)- Cream- 1/2 cup Peppermint extract- 1tsp Espresso powder- 1tsp Gluten-free oats- 1/4 cup Protein powder- 1/2 cup Avacado- 1 small Spinach leaves- maximum 1-2 For Garnishing- Chocolate sauce (Hershey's)

How to Prepare For 5 minutes, soak your pitted dates in 1cup warm water, this will soften it. In the meantime, you can measure the other ingredients. Use frozen cauliflower in this recipe, it will give it a creamy and thick texture. It doesn't temper with the taste at all but adds to the consistency. Ice makes it too watery, so avoid using it. Now blend the milk, cocoa powder and soft dates. Add small pieces of frozen cauliflower. Start the blender at a slow speed and then gradually increase it. Next add the tahini sauce and blend it until it is a thick milkshake. Blend the optional add ons. Drip the chocolate sauce on the inner sides of the empty serving glass. Pour in the milkshake slowly. Top it with cream (optional) and garnish with choco chips. To make Mocha Smoothie: Instead of 1cup milk, add 1/2 cup cold coffee and 1/2 cup milk. Or simply add a package of instant coffee granules/1tssp of espresso powder.

Instructions Adults can even customise it and add booze in this smoothie if they are throwing a party. This one is an absolute crowd pleaser! Nutritional Information 1 - Milkshake

Cal - 400 Kcal

Fat - 15 g

Protein - 18 g

Carbs - 100 g

Sugar (natural) - 65g

