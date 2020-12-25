ENGLISH

    Unique And Simple Choco-Tahini Milkshake Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    Who doesn't like milkshakes? A delicious drink that rocks our world. While we all know that options are endless with this one, here is our unusual take on milkshakes that is perfect for all seasons. The interesting part it contains cauliflower (yes, you read it right!)

    What's more? It contains tons of nutrients and hidden veggies that your child will never guess. This one is also naturally sweetened, without using sugar or bananas, which many are not fond of. You can also team it up with your favourite add-ons. Adults can even customise it and add booze in this smoothie if they are throwing a party. This one is an absolute crowd pleaser!

    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    1H30M
    Total Time
    1 Hours45 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Smoothie

    Serves: 1

    Ingredients
      • Medjool dates- 3
      • Milk- 1 cups (Add more to adjust the consistency if needed)/ Vegans can use unsweetened Almond milk
      • Cauliflower- 1/2 cup
      • Cocoa powder- 1 1/2 tbsp
      • Tahini- 1 tbsp
      • Vanilla essence- 1/2 tsp
      • Peppermint extract- 1/4 tsp

      For Add-ons (Optional)-

      • Cream- 1/2 cup
      • Peppermint extract- 1tsp
      • Espresso powder- 1tsp
      • Gluten-free oats- 1/4 cup
      • Protein powder- 1/2 cup
      • Avacado- 1 small
      • Spinach leaves- maximum 1-2

      For Garnishing-

      • Chocolate sauce (Hershey's)

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • For 5 minutes, soak your pitted dates in 1cup warm water, this will soften it.
      • In the meantime, you can measure the other ingredients.
      • Use frozen cauliflower in this recipe, it will give it a creamy and thick texture. It doesn't temper with the taste at all but adds to the consistency. Ice makes it too watery, so avoid using it.
      • Now blend the milk, cocoa powder and soft dates. Add small pieces of frozen cauliflower. Start the blender at a slow speed and then gradually increase it. Next add the tahini sauce and blend it until it is a thick milkshake. Blend the optional add ons.
      • Drip the chocolate sauce on the inner sides of the empty serving glass. Pour in the milkshake slowly. Top it with cream (optional) and garnish with choco chips.

      To make Mocha Smoothie:

      Instead of 1cup milk, add 1/2 cup cold coffee and 1/2 cup milk. Or simply add a package of instant coffee granules/1tssp of espresso powder.

    Instructions
    • Adults can even customise it and add booze in this smoothie if they are throwing a party. This one is an absolute crowd pleaser!
    Nutritional Information
    • 1 - Milkshake
    • Cal - 400 Kcal
    • Fat - 15 g
    • Protein - 18 g
    • Carbs - 100 g
    • Sugar (natural) - 65g

    Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
