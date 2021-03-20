Chickpea Salad Recipe: How To Make It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Chickpea Salad is a tasty and healthy salad that you can have as your breakfast. In fact, if you are on a diet and want to consume something which has both taste and health, then this could be a great option. This is because the salad is light, super easy to make and requires zero cooking ! Above all, this chickpea salad is a satisfying meal that you can have. You can prepare it by adding a few basic and fresh herbs. To know how you can prepare chickpea salad, scroll down to read more.

Chickpea Salad Recipe: How To Make It At Home Chickpea Salad Recipe: How To Make It At Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 0M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Salad Serves: 1 Ingredients For Salad: 2 cups cooked chickpeas- 400gm 1 small red onion (finely cut) 1 Cucumber 1/4 cup Olives 2tbsp Thyme, oregano 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes Salt, pepper to taste 20g mixed salad green leaves Dressing: Olive oil White vinegar Lime juice Honey Pinch of salt, pepper to taste. 1tsp paprika

How to Prepare Mix all the ingredients of salad in a big bowl. In another small bowl, mix the ingredients of dressing. Use a whisk to mix dressing ingredents. Garnish with fresh oregano and olives. Serve in a big bowl.

Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 225

Total fat - 3g

Protein - 12g

Carbohydrates - 42g

Fiber - 11g

