Chickpea Salad Recipe: How To Make It At Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
Chickpea Salad is a tasty and healthy salad that you can have as your breakfast. In fact, if you are on a diet and want to consume something which has both taste and health, then this could be a great option. This is because the salad is light, super easy to make and requires zero cooking ! Above all, this chickpea salad is a satisfying meal that you can have. You can prepare it by adding a few basic and fresh herbs. To know how you can prepare chickpea salad, scroll down to read more.
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
0M
Total Time
10 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Salad
Serves: 1
Ingredients
-
For Salad:
- 2 cups cooked chickpeas- 400gm
- 1 small red onion (finely cut)
- 1 Cucumber
- 1/4 cup Olives
- 2tbsp Thyme, oregano
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes
- Salt, pepper to taste
- 20g mixed salad green leaves
Dressing:
- Olive oil
- White vinegar
- Lime juice
- Honey
- Pinch of salt, pepper to taste.
- 1tsp paprika
How to Prepare
-
- Mix all the ingredients of salad in a big bowl.
- In another small bowl, mix the ingredients of dressing.
- Use a whisk to mix dressing ingredents.
- Garnish with fresh oregano and olives.
- Serve in a big bowl.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
- People - 1
- Calories - 225
- Total fat - 3g
- Protein - 12g
- Carbohydrates - 42g
- Fiber - 11g
Comments
Story first published: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
