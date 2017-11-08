Just In
Kung Pao Chicken Recipe With Noodles
Kung pao chicken is one of the most popular Chinese recipes. The flavours are really spicy and savoury. It is made from the Kung Pao sauce, a cooking style from the Sichuan province of China.
The authentic kung pao chicken has Sichuan peppercorn for the numbing flavour but in India, the flavour is a little customized according to Indians by adding lots of veggies like carrots, bell peppers, onions, broccoli, etc.
Carrot is rich in beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for good vision and eye health, for a strong immune system and for healthy skin. Carrot is also rich in biotin, which is good for healthy hair.
Lycopene is present in capsicum, which reduces unwanted oxidative stress in the body and thus prevents prostate cancer and also helps in maintaining a great blemish-free skin.
Here is a simple recipe by Chef Mohammad Mustak on how to prepare the chicken kung pao platter.
Recipe By: Chef Mohammad Mustak
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 2
-
Chicken leg (boneless) - 90 g
Red chilli paste - ½ tbsp
Tomato ketchup - 1 tbsp
Oyster sauce - 1 tbsp
Garlic - ½ tbsp
Ginger - ½ tbsp
Refine oil - 2 tbsp
Soya sauce - 1 tbsp
Salt, sugar, pepper - to taste
Noodles - 100 g
Cabbage - ½ cup
Carrot - ½ cup
Onion - ½ cup
Capsicum - ½ cup
-
1. Take boneless chicken leg pieces and cut them properly.
2. Now, stir fry the garlic, ginger in refine oil.
3. Add chicken with tomato ketchup.
4. Add oyster sauce, soya sauce, salt, sugar and pepper powders (as per taste), and red chilli paste.
5. Cook it for a while.
6. Then, you need to boil the noodles.
7. Boil noodles at low flame.
8. Chop cabbage, carrot, onion and capsicum in a bowl.
9. Stir fry all the chopped vegetables, including cabbage, carrot, onion, capsicum in refine oil.
10. Add the noodles and soya sauce.
11. Add salt, sugar and pepper to taste and cook it for a while.
12. Serve the hot chicken and noodles.
- 1. The secret ingredient for this dish is the Chinese vinegar in the sauce. In case you don’t have it, you can use rice vinegar, red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar.
- Serving size - 1 bowl
- Calories - 240 cal
- Fat - 15 g
- Protein - 16 g
- Carbohydrates - 12 g
- Sugar - 3 g
- Dietary fibre - 5 g
