    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |

    Bread Malpua is a North Indian sweet that is eaten during festivals like Holi, Diwali, etc. The traditional malpua is generally made with maida and takes a lot of time for fermentation so that it gives a fluffy texture. But bread malpua is an easy and fast recipe that can be made instantly at home and can be served anytime during festivals.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi
    BREAD MALPUA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BREAD MALPUA | INSTANT MALPUA FOR FESTIVAL| BREAD MALPUA RECIPE
    bread malpua recipe | how to make bread malpua | instant malpua for festival| bread malpua recipe
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Sweet

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • White bread - 4

      Sugar - ¾ th cup

      Raisins - 8-10

      Pistachios - 8-10

      Almonds soaked - 8-10

      Cashew nuts - 8-10

      Fennel seeds - 1 tsp

      Cooking oil - 1 cup

      Water - 1 cup

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1.Take a slice of white bread and with the help of a glass or any round object, cut the bread into circles and remove the leftovers. Repeat the same for all the bread slices

    • 2. Take a pan and heat oil in it

    • 3. Put the cut bread slices in the oil and deep fry them

    • 4. Keep turning the bread slices till they become brown and crispy

    • 5. Take them out on the plate

    • 6. Take another pan and heat ¼ th cup of water in it

    • 7. As soon as the water starts boiling, add sugar in it and leave it to boil to make the sugar syrup

    • 8. Add fennel seeds in the syrup while it is boiling

    • 9. Turn off the flame when the sugar syrup reaches 1 string consistency

    • 10. Take a plate and put the fried bread slices in it.

      11. Pour the sugar syrup on top of the fried bread slices

    • 12. Garnish it with cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios and raisins

    • 13. Serve it hot.

    Instructions
    • Always use white bread.
    Nutritional Information
    • 4 pieces - 260 g
    • 672 - Cal
    • 28.7 - g
    • 15.0 - g
    • 90.2 - g
    • 5.7 - g

    HOW TO PREPARE BREAD MALPUA RECIPE

    1. Take a slice of white bread and with the help of a glass or any round object, cut the bread into circles and remove the leftovers. Repeat the same for all the bread slices.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi
    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi
    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    2. Take a pan and heat oil in it.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    3. Put the cut bread slices in the oil and deep fry them.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    4. Keep turning the bread slices till they become brown and crispy.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    5. Take them out on the plate.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    6. Take another pan and heat ¼ th cup of water in it.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    7. As soon as the water starts boiling, add sugar in it and leave it to boil to make the sugar syrup.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    8. Add fennel seeds in the syrup while it is boiling.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    9. Turn off the flame when the sugar syrup reaches 1 string consistency.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    10. Take a plate and put the fried bread slices in it. Pour the sugar syrup on top of the fried bread slices.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    11. Garnish it with cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios and raisins.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi

    12. Serve it hot.

    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi
    Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi
    [ 4 of 5 - 56 Users]
    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019
     

