Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi
Bread Malpua is a North Indian sweet that is eaten during festivals like Holi, Diwali, etc. The traditional malpua is generally made with maida and takes a lot of time for fermentation so that it gives a fluffy texture. But bread malpua is an easy and fast recipe that can be made instantly at home and can be served anytime during festivals.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweet
Serves: 2
-
White bread - 4
Sugar - ¾ th cup
Raisins - 8-10
Pistachios - 8-10
Almonds soaked - 8-10
Cashew nuts - 8-10
Fennel seeds - 1 tsp
Cooking oil - 1 cup
Water - 1 cup
-
- Always use white bread.
- 4 pieces - 260 g
- 672 - Cal
- 28.7 - g
- 15.0 - g
- 90.2 - g
- 5.7 - g
HOW TO PREPARE BREAD MALPUA RECIPE
1. Take a slice of white bread and with the help of a glass or any round object, cut the bread into circles and remove the leftovers. Repeat the same for all the bread slices.
2. Take a pan and heat oil in it.
3. Put the cut bread slices in the oil and deep fry them.
4. Keep turning the bread slices till they become brown and crispy.
5. Take them out on the plate.
6. Take another pan and heat ¼ th cup of water in it.
7. As soon as the water starts boiling, add sugar in it and leave it to boil to make the sugar syrup.
8. Add fennel seeds in the syrup while it is boiling.
9. Turn off the flame when the sugar syrup reaches 1 string consistency.
10. Take a plate and put the fried bread slices in it. Pour the sugar syrup on top of the fried bread slices.
11. Garnish it with cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios and raisins.
12. Serve it hot.