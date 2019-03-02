Bread Malpua Recipe: How To Make Bread Malpua For Holi Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Bread Malpua is a North Indian sweet that is eaten during festivals like Holi, Diwali, etc. The traditional malpua is generally made with maida and takes a lot of time for fermentation so that it gives a fluffy texture. But bread malpua is an easy and fast recipe that can be made instantly at home and can be served anytime during festivals.

BREAD MALPUA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BREAD MALPUA | INSTANT MALPUA FOR FESTIVAL| BREAD MALPUA RECIPE bread malpua recipe | how to make bread malpua | instant malpua for festival| bread malpua recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweet Serves: 2 Ingredients White bread - 4 Sugar - ¾ th cup Raisins - 8-10 Pistachios - 8-10 Almonds soaked - 8-10 Cashew nuts - 8-10 Fennel seeds - 1 tsp Cooking oil - 1 cup Water - 1 cup How to Prepare 1.Take a slice of white bread and with the help of a glass or any round object, cut the bread into circles and remove the leftovers. Repeat the same for all the bread slices

2. Take a pan and heat oil in it

3. Put the cut bread slices in the oil and deep fry them

4. Keep turning the bread slices till they become brown and crispy

5. Take them out on the plate

6. Take another pan and heat ¼ th cup of water in it

7. As soon as the water starts boiling, add sugar in it and leave it to boil to make the sugar syrup

8. Add fennel seeds in the syrup while it is boiling

9. Turn off the flame when the sugar syrup reaches 1 string consistency

10. Take a plate and put the fried bread slices in it. 11. Pour the sugar syrup on top of the fried bread slices

12. Garnish it with cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios and raisins

13. Serve it hot. Instructions Always use white bread. Nutritional Information 4 pieces - 260 g

672 - Cal

28.7 - g

15.0 - g

90.2 - g

5.7 - g

