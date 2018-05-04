Bitter Gourd Juice Recipe For Diabetes | Weight-loss Juice Recipe

Did you know India is called the "Diabetes Capital" of the world? More than 50 million population of our country faces type 2 diabetes. While timely diagnosing this disease and taking medicine can help diabetic patients to keep it in control, we have found some effective natural remedies to help people lower their blood sugar levels.

Bitter gourd or Karela is one of those veggies with which we all have a love-hate relationship, we all know its importance, yet are hesitant to add it in our daily diet ! But before you discard this veggie/fruit next time, hear us out!

Studies have proved that adding bitter-gourd juice to your daily diet, taken once a day, can significantly lower your blood sugar levels. Not only that, as this juice is packed with a number of vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber, it also helps you reduce weight, as it prevents you from overeating and makes you full for a considerable amount of time.

How Does it work?

Bitter gourd is known to be full of anti-diabetic properties, including charantin and polypeptide 2, which help you control your blood sugar level and reduce the chances of you getting a heart attack. As it is full of antioxidants, it also boosts your immunity system, prevents the skin cells from ageing faster and averts inflammation in your body.

When Do You Have It?

The best time to have this bitter gourd juice recipe is in the morning, on an empty stomach, before your daily dose of caffeine intake. But in case you have acidity, feel free to include this in your daily diet after lunch, as a fresh juice recipe.

How To Reduce The Bitterness?

It is no wonder that this juice is essentially bitter in taste. But we can reduce the bitterness significantly by using a couple of ways. For example, try removing all the seeds and peel the outer skin completely, add a pinch of salt to season it and to top it off, add a few drops of lemon. The addition of lemon not only imparts a tangy flavour to the juice but also lends it vitamin C, making it more healthy for your body.

To check out the complete bitter gourd juice recipe, take a quick look at the video or simply follow the recipe.

BITTER GOURD JUICE RECIPE FOR DIABETES | WEIGHT LOSS JUICE RECIPE | BITTER GOURD JUICE VIDEO Bitter Gourd Juice Recipe For Diabetes | Weight Loss Juice Recipe | Bitter Gourd Juice Video Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 3M Total Time 8 Mins Recipe By: Preeti Recipe Type: Juice Serves: 1 Ingredients 1. Bitter Gourd - 1-2 2. Lime - ½ 3. Turmeric - ¼th teaspoon 4. Salt - a pinch How to Prepare 1. Take a bitter gourd and wash it properly. 2. Peel off the skin and take the seeds out. 3. Slice the bitter gourd into small pieces and add them into a bowl. 4. Add a pinch of salt and soak them in water for 10 minutes. 5. To make the juice, add the sliced pieces into the mixer and add water. 6. Blend it into a juice and season it with salt and turmeric. 7. Add a few drops of lemon and your juice is ready! Instructions 1. You can reduce the bitterness significantly by a number of ways. Try peeling the skin off along with the seeds. Plus, soak it in salt water and see how easily you can reduce the bitterness.

2. If you would prefer it to be of less thick in consistency, add plenty of water to it. Nutritional Information Serving Size - - 1 glass

Calories - - 11 cal

Fat - - 0.1g

Protein - - 0.7g

Carbs - - 2.1g

Fiber - - 1.7g