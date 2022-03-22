For Quick Alerts
Best Homemade Summer Cooler Recipes: How To Prepare Mango-Orange Soda
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
The summer season is waiting to say hello soon. With summers around the corner, how we could forget coolers that are not only tasty and helps keep us hydrated, but also refreshes our mind and prevents us from summer disorders like heatstroke and dehydration.
Coolers can be made in many different ways, however, it's best when made with summer season fruits like mangoes.
Here, we will discuss how to prepare mango-orange soda, which is easy to make and one of the most-loved homemade drinks. Must give a try to the recipe.
Best Homemade Summer Cooler Recipes: How To Prepare Mango-Orange Soda
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
0M
Total Time
10 Mins
Recipe Type: Drinks
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- A cup of ripe mango pulp.
- One orange, peeled and juiced (without seeds).
- A medium-sized lemon, squeezed.
- Half cup of soda.
- Half cup of water
- A few ice cubes.
- One-fourth teaspoon of salt (preferably pink Himalayan salt).
- A sweetener like honey (optional).
- A few fresh basil leaves (optional).
How to Prepare
- In a blender, add mango pulp, orange juice, lemon juice, salt, water and sweetener, and blend them until smooth.
- In a glass, first, add the ice cubes and then fill the glass halfway with the mixture.
- Fill the remaining half with soda and top with a few fresh basil leaves.
Instructions
- Make sure to remove the orange seeds before preparing their juice. Also, filter the juice after preparation.
Nutritional Information
- People - 2
- Calories - 202 kcal
- Protein - 4 g
- Carbohydrates - 52 g
- Fiber - 8 g
Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 13:45 [IST]
