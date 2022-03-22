Best Homemade Summer Cooler Recipes: How To Prepare Mango-Orange Soda Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

The summer season is waiting to say hello soon. With summers around the corner, how we could forget coolers that are not only tasty and helps keep us hydrated, but also refreshes our mind and prevents us from summer disorders like heatstroke and dehydration.

Coolers can be made in many different ways, however, it's best when made with summer season fruits like mangoes.

Here, we will discuss how to prepare mango-orange soda, which is easy to make and one of the most-loved homemade drinks. Must give a try to the recipe.

Best Homemade Summer Cooler Recipes: How To Prepare Mango-Orange Soda Best Homemade Summer Cooler Recipes: How To Prepare Mango-Orange Soda Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 0M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Drinks Serves: 2 Ingredients A cup of ripe mango pulp. One orange, peeled and juiced (without seeds). A medium-sized lemon, squeezed. Half cup of soda. Half cup of water A few ice cubes. One-fourth teaspoon of salt (preferably pink Himalayan salt). A sweetener like honey (optional). A few fresh basil leaves (optional).

How to Prepare In a blender, add mango pulp, orange juice, lemon juice, salt, water and sweetener, and blend them until smooth. In a glass, first, add the ice cubes and then fill the glass halfway with the mixture. Fill the remaining half with soda and top with a few fresh basil leaves.

Instructions Make sure to remove the orange seeds before preparing their juice. Also, filter the juice after preparation. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 202 kcal

Protein - 4 g

Carbohydrates - 52 g

Fiber - 8 g

