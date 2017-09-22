Just In
Bengali-style Tomato Chutney Recipe: Sweet And Spicy Bengali Tomato Chutney
Bengali-style tomato chutney is a sweet and spicy condiment that is prepared in that region. The tomato chutney can be prepared in many different ways and is specific to that region. In Bengal, the tomato chutney is prepared as a sweet and spicy dish and is popularly eaten with papad.
Tomato chutney (Bengali style) has a unique taste because it is cooked with mustard oil, thus giving it a pungent smell and taste. The paanch phoron, which is a blend of 5 dry spices, also adds to the uniqueness of this recipe.
The Bengali-style tomato chutney is a simple and quick recipe and can be made in a jiffy in case of uninformed guests. It can make as a good starter with papads.
The tomato chutney can also be used as a jam spread in sandwiches for children. Hence, it makes up for an ideal snack-box recipe for school. Bengalis prepare this chutney along with many others during festivals and enjoy it to the fullest with starters.
Here is an ideal recipe with a video, and step-by-step procedure and images depicting the method to prepare a traditional and simple Bengali-style tomato chutney.
BENGALI-STYLE TOMATO CHUTNEY VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Condiment
Serves: 1 bowl
-
Tomatoes - 4
Jeera - 1 tsp
Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
Methi seeds - 1 tsp
Kalonji - 1 tsp
Saunf (fennel seeds) - 1 tsp
Mustard oil - 1½ tbsp
Ginger (grated) - 1½ tbsp
Salt - 1 tsp
Sugar - ¼th cup
Water - ½ cup
Red chilli flakes - 2 tsp
-
1. Remove the top end of the tomatoes and cut them into big chunks.
2. Add jeera in a cup.
3. Then, add mustard seeds and methi seeds.
4. Add kalonji and saunf and mix well to make the panch phoron.
5. Add mustard oil in a heated pan.
6. Add the panch phoron and sauté well.
7. Roast it for about 2 minutes until it starts to splutter.
8. Add the grated ginger and sauté again.
9. Add the tomatoes.
10. Add salt and stir well for 2 minutes.
11. Add sugar and mix well.
12. Allow it to cook for 2-3 minutes.
13. Then, add water and mix well.
14. Allow it to cook for another 5 minutes, until the water evaporates.
15. Add red chilli flakes and mix well.
16. Serve.
- 1. You can add dry fruits in the chutney to make it rich.
- 2. The chutney is traditionally prepared with mustard oil. However, you can use regular cooking oil.
- Serving Size - 1 tablespoon
- Calories - 20 cal
- Fat - 1.3 g
- Protein - 0.4 g
- Carbohydrates - 4 g
- Sugar - 4 g
