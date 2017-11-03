Just In
Baked Lemon Chicken Recipe: How To Prepare Lemon Chicken Recipe At Home
This recipe of Baked Lemon Chicken is not high on fat and oil and is quite a healthy option to have at the dinner time. It is baked and uses lemon and pepper as the marination. Though less of oil is used the dish tastes really good since the seasoning and lemon give a different flavour to the chicken altogether. Those who like to eat clean can opt for this recipe at dinner time.
Recipe By: Pooja Gupta
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 4
-
Chicken (cut into 8 pieces, patted dry) - 1 kg
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Flour for dredging
Extra-virgin olive oil - 3 tbsp
Large onion (thinly sliced) - 1
Lemon (peeled, white pith removed, cut into very thin strips) - ½
Large garlic cloves (minced) - 2
Fresh rosemary leaves - 1½ tsp
Honey - 1 tbsp
Freshly squeezed lemon juice - 1/4 cup
Chicken broth (homemade or canned low-sodium) - 1 cup
-
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
2. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
3. Dredge in the flour and pat off the excess.
4. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of the oil.
5. Add the chicken skin-side down and saute until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side.
6. Remove the chicken from the skillet and reserve.
7. Discard the oil and wipe the pan out with a paper towel.
8. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and heat over medium-low heat.
9. Add the onion and cook until golden, about 10 to 12 minutes.
10. Add the lemon zest, garlic and rosemary, and cook for 2 minutes more.
11. Add the honey, lemon juice and broth, increase the heat and bring to a simmer.
12. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the onions to a 9- by 13-inch ovenproof casserole, and spread them out.
13. Arrange the chicken, skin-side up in a single layer on the onions.
14. Pour the cooking liquid over the chicken.
15. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
16. Bake in the oven, basting every 15 minutes, until cooked through, about 45 minutes.
17. Remove from the oven and serve.
- 1. You can add potatoes to the dish while baking to enhance the taste.
- Serving Size - 1 piece
- Calories - 268 cal
- Fat - 16 g
- Protein - 30 g
