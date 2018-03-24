Navratri Ashtami Prasad Recipes

Navratri Chaitra is celebrated with much pomp and ardour throughout the country, especially in the northern parts of India and we are celebrating Navratri Ashtami ke Puja with the delicious platter of Prasad recipes that we generally indulge in today. These ashtami prasad recipes consist of Suji ke Halwa, Poori and Kala Chana masala and we love this combination for the amount of nutrition it offers while being extremely delectable for our tastebuds as well.

These recipes are all prepared without using garlic or onion, using rock-salt and a few essential Indian spices, accordingly with the Navratri ritual.

Though prepared as a Prasad thali, these delicious recipes in itself promise to endow you with an umpteen number of nutritional benefits. For instance, black chana is enriched with high protein and fibre along with being extremely low in fat, which is apt to add in your diet chart.

Poori has to be one of the most-opted-for breakfast options in India, as these crispy delicacies with a side-dish can deliver you the ultimate comfort of "ghar ka khana".

Suji ke halwa caters you a low-calorie bowl of delicious dessert that can be made instantly within minutes and we love to pair our suji ke halwa with pooris for a perfect Sunday breakfast.

To know more about the Prasad recipes, click on the below links and enjoy these delicacies for the Navratri Chaitra festival.