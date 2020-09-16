Aloo Tikki Recipe: Learn How To Prepare This Easy And Tasty Recipe

1. First of all, you need to pressure cook the potatoes till 4 whistles. Turn off the flame and let the pressure cooker release all the steam.

2. Once the pressure cooker cools down, peel the potatoes and mash them in a large bowl.

3. Now add the cornflour powder along with chopped chilies and onions.

4. Now add 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste, ½ teaspoon chaat masala, ½ teaspoon cumin powder, ½ teaspoon amchur, ¼ teaspoon turmeric and ½ teaspoon chili powder.

5. After this, add the chopped mint and coriander leaves into the mashed potatoes. 2 tablespoon mint and 2 tablespoon coriander.

6. Mix well and knead the mixture into a soft dough.

7. Take some oil on your hand and grease properly.

8. Now take small portions of the dough and roll them into ball-sized Tikki.

9. Now place the Tikki in the rice flour and dust it properly. This is to ensure that the Tikki doesn't observe too much oil while frying.

10. Once the Tikki is made, you can now either shallow or deep fry them in hot oil.

11. Serve hot with green or tomato chutney. You can also use these to prepare Tikki chaat.