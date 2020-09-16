Just In
Aloo Tikki Recipe: Learn How To Prepare This Easy And Tasty Recipe
Who doesn't love to eat snacks made up of potatoes and spices? Not only they taste out of this world, but they are also healthier than any other fast food. You must have tried fried chips and nuggets made up of potatoes. Also, we are sure you must have tried street food like aloo tikkis as well. But, definitely, nothing can match the taste of the home-made aloo Tikki.
Staying for months at home during lockdown can be boring and so we thought of sharing the recipe of aloo Tikki with you. This will ensure that you have hygienic Tikki all by yourself. You can have this Tikkis with your favourite chutney, tea or as a side dish in your main course. To know how you can Aloo Tikki, scroll down the article to read more.
Also read: Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 6
-
- 4 boiled potatoes
- 2 tablespoons of cornflour
- 2 tablespoons of chopped mint
- 1 finely chopped onion
- 1-2 finely chopped chili, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
- ½ teaspoon cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon amchur powder
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ½ teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder
- ½ teaspoon chaat masala
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander
- Rice flour for dusting the Tikki
- 7-8 tablespoons of oil for frying the Tikki
-
1. First of all, you need to pressure cook the potatoes till 4 whistles. Turn off the flame and let the pressure cooker release all the steam.
2. Once the pressure cooker cools down, peel the potatoes and mash them in a large bowl.
3. Now add the cornflour powder along with chopped chilies and onions.
4. Now add 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste, ½ teaspoon chaat masala, ½ teaspoon cumin powder, ½ teaspoon amchur, ¼ teaspoon turmeric and ½ teaspoon chili powder.
5. After this, add the chopped mint and coriander leaves into the mashed potatoes. 2 tablespoon mint and 2 tablespoon coriander.
6. Mix well and knead the mixture into a soft dough.
7. Take some oil on your hand and grease properly.
8. Now take small portions of the dough and roll them into ball-sized Tikki.
9. Now place the Tikki in the rice flour and dust it properly. This is to ensure that the Tikki doesn't observe too much oil while frying.
10. Once the Tikki is made, you can now either shallow or deep fry them in hot oil.
11. Serve hot with green or tomato chutney. You can also use these to prepare Tikki chaat.
- People - 6
- kcal - 89 kcal
- Fat - 3.8 g
- Protein - 1.4 g
- Carbs - 12.4 g
- Fiber - 1.6 g
Things To Keep In Mind
1. Never add even a single drop of water while kneading the mashed potatoes along with the spices, cornflour and chilies.
2. You can also use breadcrumbs or ground poha for dusting the Tikki.
3. In case you are fond of the spicy flavour of green chili, you can add more green chilies.
4. You can also add some grated capsicum to bring a new flavour to the Aloo Tikki.
5. Always deep fry the Tikkis on medium flame. Else you may not be able to cook the Tikki properly.