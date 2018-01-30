Subscribe to Boldsky
Akki Rotti Recipe: Karnataka Style Akki Rotti Recipe

By: Ajitha Ghorpade

Akki rotti is a Karnataka special dish made from rice flour. The rice flour pancakes are similar to Maharashtra's Thalipeeth. This traditional dish is filled with nutrition and has a great taste.

Akki rotti is prepared by combining rice flour with vegetables and spices. The key ingredient in this dish is the jeera. Though less in quantity, jeera doesn't just help in the digestion process but also heightens its taste.

Akki rotti is usually served as a breakfast dish that tastes great when eaten with coconut chutney. It is sometimes eaten just with pickles and curd.

Akki rotti has two variations to it. One is completely made from rice flour without spices and vegetables. The other one is the inclusion of vegetables and spices to the rice flour. So if you'd like to try our version of akki rotti, watch the video and learn how to make this dish with a step-by-step procedure containing images.

AKKI ROTTI VIDEO RECIPE

Akki rotti recipe
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
30 Mins

Recipe By: Kavyashree S

Recipe Type: Main course

Serves: 5

Ingredients

  • Onions - 2 (chopped)

    Oil - for greasing

    Rice flour - ¾th bowl

    Coriander leaves - ½ cup (chopped)

    Green chillies - 5-6 (chopped)

    Jeera - ¾th tbsp

    Carrots - ¾th cup (grated)

    Water - for mixing

    Salt - ¾th tbsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Add rice flour in a large bowl.

    2. Add the chopped onions and coriander leaves.

    3. Add the chopped green chillies, jeera and carrots.

    4. Mix it well with a spoon.

    5. Add salt and mix again.

    6. Slowly, add the water little by little and simultaneously mix it with hand.

    7. Now, knead the mixture into a medium-soft dough.

    8. Take a handful portion of the dough and dab it into a round shape.

    9. Keep it aside.

    10. Grease a brown baking paper or a parchment paper with oil.

    11. Take the dough portion and dab itthem flatly on the paper with your hands.

    12. Make three holes on the flattened dough using your fore finger. This helps in cooking the rotti perfectly and on all sides.

    13. Now, grease the tawa or a flat-pan with a tablespoon of oil.

    14. Transfer the flattened dough onto the pan directly from the brown paper.

    15. Smear it with some oil.

    16. Allow it to be cooked for 3-4 minutes.

    17. Flip it over and let it cook for another 2 minutes until it turns to light brown in colour.

    18. Flip it back to check if it is cooked.

    19. Once done, transfer it onto a plate and serve hot.

Instructions
  • Do not knead the dough too softly as the carrots and onions release their juice.
  • Akki rotti absorbs more oil when compared to other rotti’s.
  • A foil or any non-stick sheet or paper can be used to flatten the dough.
  • The dough can be directly patted on the pan. This is considered as a traditional method to cook the rotti.
  • Make sure to grease your hands with oil while flattening the dough.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1
  • Calories - 152 cal
  • Fat - 2.4 g
  • Protein - 2.9 g
  • Carbohydrates - 29.3 g
  • Sugar - 0.9 g
  • Fibre - 1.8 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE AKKI ROTTI

1. Add rice flour in a large bowl.

2. Add the chopped onions and coriander leaves.

3. Add the chopped green chillies, jeera and carrots.

4. Mix it well with a spoon.

5. Add salt and mix again.

6. Slowly, add the water little by little and simultaneously mix it with hand.

7. Now, knead the mixture into a medium-soft dough.

8. Take a handful portion of the dough and dab it into a round shape.

9. Keep it aside.

10. Grease a brown baking paper or a parchment paper with oil.

11. Take the dough portion and dab themit flat on the paper with your hands.

12. Make three holes on the flattened dough using your fore finger. This helps in cooking the rotti perfectly and on all sides.

13. Now, grease the tawa or a flat-pan with a tablespoon of oil.

14. Transfer the flattened dough onto the pan directly from the brown paper.

15. Smear it with some oil.

16. Allow it to be cooked for 3-4 minutes.

17. Flip it over and let it cook for another 2 minutes until it turns to light brown in colour.

18. Flip it back to check if it is cooked.

19. Once done, transfer it onto a plate and serve hot.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
