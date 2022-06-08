A 5-Ingredient Lunch Recipe For People With High Blood Pressure Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the top five chronic diseases and the most common and preventable risk factor for heart-related disorders like stroke, coronary heart disease and heart failure. [1] Dietary modifications are effective in lowering blood pressure and preventing cardiovascular diseases.

Here is a lunch recipe, especially for people with hypertension. It is a 5-ingredient recipe made with healthy vegetables like sweet potatoes and black beans. The recipe is high in protein, low in calories, dairy-free and high in fibre. It is also good for vegetarians and people with nut and soy allergies.

Take a look at the recipe.

A 5-Ingredient Lunch Recipe For People With High Blood Pressure Lunch Recipe For Hypertension Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Lunch Serves: 2 Ingredients Two large-sized sweet potatoes, washed. Two cups of canned black beans. Canned beans are flavourful, contain no salt and are available in BPA-free cans. One and a half cups of spinach/kale, washed and chopped. Half cup of hummus. Make sure the hummus contains olive oil and is sodium-free. One-fourth teaspoon of black pepper.

How to Prepare Prick sweet potatoes from all over the sides and microwave for around 8-10 minutes. In a pan, add spinach and cook until the leaves are saggy. Add canned black beans and water (if required) and cook the mixture until steaming hot. Canned beans are precooked, so there is no need to cook the mixture for longer. Take a plate and place microwaved sweet potatoes. Split them open. Top with the spinach and black bean mixture. Decorate with hummus dressing. If the hummus is too thick, add a bit of water to make the consistency a bit looser. Serve hot.

Instructions If salt-free canned beans are not available, you can rinse the beans before cooking to reduce the amount of salt. Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 472

Protein - 21.1 g

Carbohydrates - 85.3 g

Fiber - 22.1 g

Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 14:00 [IST]