A 5-Ingredient Lunch Recipe For People With High Blood Pressure
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the top five chronic diseases and the most common and preventable risk factor for heart-related disorders like stroke, coronary heart disease and heart failure. [1] Dietary modifications are effective in lowering blood pressure and preventing cardiovascular diseases.
Here is a lunch recipe, especially for people with hypertension. It is a 5-ingredient recipe made with healthy vegetables like sweet potatoes and black beans. The recipe is high in protein, low in calories, dairy-free and high in fibre. It is also good for vegetarians and people with nut and soy allergies.
Take a look at the recipe.
A 5-Ingredient Lunch Recipe For People With High Blood Pressure
Lunch Recipe For Hypertension
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
20 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Lunch
Serves: 2
Ingredients
-
- Two large-sized sweet potatoes, washed.
- Two cups of canned black beans. Canned beans are flavourful, contain no salt and are available in BPA-free cans.
- One and a half cups of spinach/kale, washed and chopped.
- Half cup of hummus. Make sure the hummus contains olive oil and is sodium-free.
- One-fourth teaspoon of black pepper.
How to Prepare
-
- Prick sweet potatoes from all over the sides and microwave for around 8-10 minutes.
- In a pan, add spinach and cook until the leaves are saggy.
- Add canned black beans and water (if required) and cook the mixture until steaming hot.
- Canned beans are precooked, so there is no need to cook the mixture for longer.
- Take a plate and place microwaved sweet potatoes.
- Split them open.
- Top with the spinach and black bean mixture.
- Decorate with hummus dressing. If the hummus is too thick, add a bit of water to make the consistency a bit looser.
- Serve hot.
Instructions
- If salt-free canned beans are not available, you can rinse the beans before cooking to reduce the amount of salt.
Nutritional Information
- People - 1
- Calories - 472
- Protein - 21.1 g
- Carbohydrates - 85.3 g
- Fiber - 22.1 g
Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 14:00 [IST]
