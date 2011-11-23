World Breastfeeding Week: Pros And Cons Of Breastfeeding Toddlers Toddler oi-Anjana NS

Although there are many reasons for why to and why not to breastfeed toddlers, parents feel breastfeeding to be the safest option as mother's milk is healthy and easily available. Although many wouldn't prefer weaning their toddler from breastfeed they don't have a choice because of the reduced milk production or due to dry out.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from 1 to 7 August to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies. So, this breastfeeding week, let's take a look at the pros and cons of breastfeeding toddlers.

Breastfeeding for mothers is not the way to lose weight but has something to do with emotions and healthy baby nurturing. Children cannot be fed anything and everything unless they develop immunity which develops after a certain age [1] [2] .

Pros Of Breastfeeding Toddlers

1. If the mother is healthy then breastfeeding provides all the nutrition the baby requires. Many women health organisations across the world advice mothers to breastfeed even after six months.

2. The antibodies in the mother's milk supports immunity and prevents the baby from getting ill. Lowers risk of respiratory and ear infection.

3. Many researches conducted across the world proved that breastfed toddlers were much healthier and had fast development rate than the toddlers eating the regular food.

4. Breastfeeding builds a good relationship between mother and toddler. For mothers, it is the right way to express love and care.

Cons Of Extended Breastfeeding

1. Due to extended breastfeeding, the children might get very dependent physically as well as emotionally. It is good to continue with lactation (once in the morning and evening) and also make him drink little by little from the cup [3] .

2. Breastfeeding may make the child get the comfort and warmth from mother so it may not like drinking from the cup. As a mother, you need to kiss him and provide the same comfort zone while drinking regular milk[4] .

View Article References [1] Geddes, D., Kok, C., Nancarrow, K., Hepworth, A., Gardner, H., & Simmer, K. (2016). Characterisation of sucking dynamics of breastfeeding preterm infants: a cross sectional. Scientific reports, 6, 23129. [2] Miller, J., & Rose St Fleur, M. D. (2017). Most breastfeeding mothers not following AAP recommendations on vitamin D. Infectious Diseases in Children, 30(2), 22. [3] Irfan, M. (2019). Complementary Feeding; Pros and Cons. Acta Scientific Nutritional Health, 3, 12-16. [4] Ali, B. B., Naseeb, S., & Korejo, R. (2018). Factors Associated With Timely Initiation Of Breastfeeding Among Mothers In JPMC.