Soni Razdan Birthday Special: Celebrating The Mom Who Raised Bollywood Star, Alia Bhatt

It's actress and filmmaker Soni Razdan's birthday today, and it's the perfect excuse to talk about the side of her life that doesn't always make headlines: being a mom. For many of us, juggling work, family, and expectations can feel like a tightrope walk-Soni Razdan did that while raising Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's most popular actors, and her younger sister Shaheen, in the bustling world of films.

Her parenting style is all about the small, consistent ways she showed love, set boundaries, and helped her daughters grow into independent, thoughtful women. And honestly, there's a lot we can all relate to in her story.

Photo Credit: Instagram@sonirazdan/aliabhatt

Growing Up In A Simple Home

Soni has shared that the family's early years weren't glamorous. They lived in a one-bedroom flat, and managing two small children in a busy household often felt overwhelming. She once told Outlook India, "I felt like a single parent at times because Mahesh was busy with work, but we managed."

Despite the space and money constraints, Soni made sure her daughters had routines, structure, and lots of affection. Those early "ordinary" days laid the foundation for Alia and Shaheen to develop strength and gratitude, values that stick even in the spotlight.

Everyday Lessons, Big Impact

Soni often used small, everyday experiences to teach life lessons. She once humorously recalled flying first class while having her daughters travel economy-"to make them understand that luxury isn't the measure of life."

These little moments, combined with conversations, support, and sometimes gentle corrections, helped shape Alia's confidence and Shaheen's curiosity. The message was simple: life isn't about privilege; it's about perspective.

Balancing Careers And Childhood

Soni's own career as an actor meant she had to balance work commitments with raising two daughters. She was often busy, but she never let that distance her from her children. Family dinners, small outings, and candid talks became her way of staying present.

Alia has shared that her mother's approach helped her handle the pressures of Bollywood with humility, while Shaheen grew up with the confidence to explore her own creative interests. Soni's parenting style shows that you don't need to be perfect, you just need to be there, consistently.

Encouraging Independence

One of the most relatable parts of Soni's parenting is her respect for her daughters' independence. She encouraged Alia to follow her dreams in films while giving Shaheen the space to find her own path.

Alia often talks about her mother's balance of guidance and freedom, which allowed her to make her own choices, learn from mistakes, and still feel supported at home. Now that's a good lesson for all parents : Let kids try, fail, and succeed in their own way which is one of the most powerful gifts you can give.

Parenting Across Generations

Now that Alia is a mother herself, Soni's influence continues to show. The lessons she taught about balance, empathy, and humility are visible in Alia's own approach to parenting her daughter, Raha.

Soni's journey with both her daughters demonstrates that parenting isn't a series of big, dramatic moments-it's a collection of small, thoughtful choices over years that build trust, confidence, and love.

Photo Credit: Instagram@sonirazdan/aliabhatt

Soni Razdan's life as a mother is full of everyday moments that any parent can relate to: juggling work, handling chaos, teaching lessons through life's little quirks, and always being present. On her birthday, it's worth celebrating the values she imparted-showing that love, attention, and a dash of humor go a long way in raising strong, grounded children.