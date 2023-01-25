Guava During Pregnancy: Does It Have Any Specific Benefits? Prenatal oi-Amritha K

It is well-known that guava fruits are incredibly rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. These remarkable nutrient contents give them so many health benefits. In addition, who does not enjoy enjoying a slice of guava tossed with some spicy red chillies?

Apart from its unique flavour and fragrance, the guava has been praised as a super fruit because of its abundance of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This humble fruit is exceptionally rich in vitamin C, lycopene, and antioxidants that are beneficial for the skin [1].

In addition to manganese, guavas contain other nutrients that help the body absorb them.

What about during pregnancy? Is guava safe for pregnant women? Let's take a closer look.

Guava During Pregnancy

In addition to its nutritional value and plant compounds, guava is also known to reduce the risk of pregnancy complications. The following are some scientifically proven benefits of guava during pregnancy:

1. May relieve digestive issues

A number of studies suggest that guava may alleviate digestive problems that are common during pregnancy, such as acid reflux, diarrhoea, and constipation. It is unclear whether or not guava extracts or supplements are safe for relieving digestive issues during pregnancy, although fresh guava fruit is likely to be beneficial [2].

2. May reduce your risk of high blood pressure

During pregnancy, some women may experience pre-eclampsia, which is characterized by high blood pressure and possible kidney or liver damage [3]. Test-tube studies indicate that compounds found in guava leaves inhibit enzymes that contribute to high blood pressure, thereby lowering your risk.

3. High in necessary nutrients

It is an excellent food to eat during pregnancy because one cup (165 grams) of guava fruit provides more than 20% of the Daily Value (DV) for folate and over 400% of the Daily Value (DV) for vitamin C. For your baby's optimal growth, pregnant women have a higher need for protein, vitamin C, folate, and several other nutrients.

Vitamin C is particularly important in order to support healthy foetal development. Furthermore, it improves the absorption of iron, a nutrient that pregnant women require in order to provide oxygen to their unborn children [4][5].

4. May lower the risk of anaemia:

Anaemia is most commonly caused by iron deficiency during pregnancy because the blood is inefficient in carrying enough oxygen to the tissues. When pregnant women consume vitamin C-rich foods such as guavas, which assist in absorbing iron, their chances of developing anaemia are lowered. Anaemia can affect both the mother and the baby [6].

It is believed that guava contains nutrients, such as vitamin C and folate, that may promote women's fertility. However, studies in humans are required to confirm this claim.

Is It Safe To Eat Guava During Pregnancy?

During any stage of pregnancy, it is safe to consume guava. Guava is associated with several health benefits. However, it is important to note that guava should only be consumed in small quantities during pregnancy. To prevent health issues, consume properly ripe and peeled fruit whenever possible.

For health benefits, it is recommended to consume about 150 grams of guava per day on a regular basis [7].

Guava During Pregnancy: Potential Side Effects

As guavas are rich in fibre, they help to ease digestion problems. However, if they are consumed in large quantities, they can cause diarrhoea [8].

On A Final Note...

Further, guava may relieve digestive disorders, lower blood pressure, and improve blood sugar control - though more research needs to be conducted on these topics.

During pregnancy, it is best to wash and peel the skin of guava fruit prior to eating it to reduce the risk of ingesting bacteria or parasites that can cause harm to you and your baby.

If you are considering taking guava supplements, you should consult your healthcare provider first.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 10:22 [IST]