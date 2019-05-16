14 Home Remedies For Swollen Feet During Pregnancy Prenatal lekhaka-Shabana kachhi

Your feet take the most brute of your pregnancy weight. Also, your body produces almost 50% more fluids and blood during pregnancy which may cause your hands, legs, face and feet to swell [1] . Most of the women notice swelling in these parts of their body around 5 months into the pregnancy, which may continue until delivery.

However, there are many home remedies available for you to help manage the welling. Keep reading to know the cause of this quite common condition during pregnancy and how you can use some home remedies to get rid of it.

Causes Of Swollen Feet During Pregnancy

One of the major reasons for swollen feet during pregnancy is the retention of fluids. Apart from that, the capillaries in your feet expand due to the added pressure of your baby, giving rise to swollen feet. If you notice that your feet are more swollen at certain times than others, it may be due to the following reasons.

Standing for too long: Standing for too long can direct all the blood to your feet causing them to swell [2] .

Having an overly active lifestyle in spite of being pregnant: Too much activity means a lot of walking. This only increases the stress of your pregnancy weight on your feet and they swell up in response [3] .

High sodium and caffeine consumption: High levels of salt and caffeine [4] in your diet only make your body retain more fluids, resulting in swelling.

Low potassium intake: Potassium is known to constrict the blood vessels and reduce the swelling. If your diet does not have enough potassium in it, it just means more swelling [5] .

Being dehydrated for long hours: Being dehydrated is not only risky during pregnancy but it will make your body retain more fluids.

Home Remedies For Swollen Feet During Pregnancy

1. Include more whole foods in your diet

This is another reason for you to abstain from pre-packaged and store-bought food. They are high in sodium that will only make you retain more fluids in your body [6] . Instead, opt for natural and whole foods.

2. Exercise regularly

Leading a sedentary lifestyle is not recommended during pregnancy. On the other hand, it is important not to be very active as being on your feet for most of the day will only make matters worse for you. Light exercise will help you will blood and fluid circulation, reducing your chances of swollen feet [7] .

3. Soak your feet in Epsom salt water

Dipping your feet in warm water with Epsom salts are known to be very relaxing and an ultimate cure for swollen feet [8] . The salts will help constrict the blood vessels and direct the blood away from your feet, reducing the swelling to an extent.

4. Decrease caffeine intake

Caffeine increases water retention in your body, which is one of the major causes of swollen feet. Also, excess caffeine makes you urinate more, resulting in dehydration [4] . You can substitute your caffeinated drinks with warm herbal teas instead.

5. Eat foods high in potassium

Eating foods high in potassium will help you manage your water and salt levels, thereby reducing your chances of swelling up [5] . Foods like bananas, spinach, figs and avocados are good sources of potassium.

6. Get a foot massage

A relaxing foot massage can help you relieve the stress of pregnancy. It is also known to work wonders for reducing the swelling of your feet. A warm massage can help increase the blood circulation and give you relief from sore and aching muscles [9] .

7. Elevate your feet up whenever you can

Elevating your feet up for about 20 minutes at least 2-3 times a day will help you direct the extra blood away from your feet and relieve you of the swelling [10] .

8. Consume dandelion tea

Dandelion tea is known to have a good amounts of potassium in it that will help you with your swollen feet [11] . Drinking 1-2 cups of the tea every day will help you maintain the electrolyte balance in the body.

9. Lie on your left side

Sleeping on your left side is known to elevate the pressure on the inferior vena cave vein and help in maintaining proper blood circulation [1] . It also relieves pressure from your abdomen which helps the baby.

10. Eat oranges and watermelon

Oranges and watermelon are high on fluids and the vitamin C will help your body maintain a perfect electrolytic balance. These fruits are responsible for keeping you hydrated as well.

11. Snack on apples

Apples are quite healthy and have lots of nutritional benefits. When consumed during pregnancy, they help in the removal of excess fluids and reduce your chances of swelling.

12. Drink coriander tea

Coriander seeds are known to help with pregnancy swelling of hands and feet. Just soak a handful of these seeds overnight and sip the water throughout the day [12] .

13. Try wearing compression socks

Compression socks are a great way to combat swelling in the feet and ankles during pregnancy [13] . It is advisable to wear them at the start of the day itself to prevent any swelling for the entire day.

14. Wear comfortable footwear

It is important for you to wear comfortable footwear during pregnancy as ill-fitting shoes can increase your chances of swelling [14] . Footwear with orthodontic soles will give you the required support.

Swelling is quite a normal part of pregnancy and is usually nothing to worry about. However, you need to consult a doctor if you notice a sudden increase or abnormal swelling on your face and hands as it may be a warning sign of pre-eclampsia [11] .

