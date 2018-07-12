Nose Bleeding During Pregnancy – Causes And Remedies

Whenever we talk of a pregnancy, the first image that strikes most of us is that of a woman with a large belly. Other physical symptoms that we would associate with a pregnant woman would be that of swollen ankles, vomiting and being out of breath. It is the smaller nuances of pregnancy that often end up being neglected.

However, most pregnant women (or women who were pregnant in the past) would agree that it is these apparently insignificant symptoms that are responsible for greater discomfort.

One such commonly ignored side effect of pregnancy is that of nose bleeding. While in most cases, a bleeding nose is not really harmful for the baby, the fact is that it can prove to be pretty uncomfortable for the mother-to-be. However, the silver lining here is the fact that by knowing about this condition, it is possible to bring down the discomfort associated with it.

Causes Of Nose Bleeding In Pregnant Women

Pressure On Blood Vessels

Like every other part of your body, the blood vessels in your nose are also affected by your pregnancy. The blood vessels in the nose are known to expand during this period. As a result, there is greater blood supply. The delicate blood vessels may not always be equipped to deal with the increase in pressure and as a result, they may rupture. The effect of this type of rupture may range from that of mild to severe nose bleeding.

Dry Nose

Dryness of the nose is one of the most common causes of nose bleeding in pregnancy. This is caused due to cold, sinus infection, allergies or even due to weather changes. Another possible cause of excessive dryness of the nose is the fact that these days people are often subjected to air conditioned rooms (like airlines, office spaces, cabs, etc.) for a greater part of their day.

Diabetes And High Blood Pressure

Diabetes and high blood pressure are conditions wherein it is normal to expect an individual to be prone to nose bleeding. If the same is coupled with pregnancy, the possibility and intensity of the nose bleeds increase manifold. At times, external inuries (including those that have happened in the past) become the cause of nose bleeding during pregnancy.

Thus, by now we have accepted that the causes of nose bleeding during pregnancy are varied. However, this does not mean that all that you have to do is sit and suffer through the same for all the nine months.

Remedies For Nose Bleeding In Pregnant Women

Read on to know more about how you can tackle nose bleeding and in turn pave the way for a more comfortable pregnancy.

Basic Lifestyle Changes

Make a conscious effort to ensure that you blow your nose gently. Also, keep your mouth open while sneezing. By the laws of basic physics, this will ensure that there is no excess pressure on the nose and the same is evenly distributed all over. As a result, you are likely to face lesser amount of nose bleeding. Another very efficient way to reduce nose bleeding is to prevent its dryness. In order to keep your mucus membrane well hydrated, you have to consume a lot of fluids.

Use Of Ice Pack

Due to its cooling action, ice helps to constrict the blood vessels and thus bring down the nose bleeding. Make sure that your hand does not pinch your nostrils closed while you try this. Here, all that you have to do is use an ice bag or cold bag and gently hold over your nose. In the absence of either of these you can use a bag of frozen peas or anything of the likes.

Use Of Lubricants

There are a number of lubricants available in the market to relieve dryness of the nose and most of those are not harmful for you despite your pregnancy. You may choose to go for a simple petroleum jelly. It is advisable for you to opt for the non-flavoured ones as some women are seen to develop an aversion to certain smells during their pregnancy. Alternatively, you may also go for water-based lubricants or saline ones. Most of these are available both as sprays and drops and you are allowed to make your pick.

Change Of Postures

If you find yourself bleeding from the nose, the best thing that you can do to deal with the same would be to adjust your posture. Sit down in a comfortable chair or couch and lean a little forward. Make sure that your head is in a position that is higher than your breasts. With your fingers, pinch the whole soft lower part of both your nostrils. This will prompt you to breathe through your mouth. Do so for the next 10 to 15 minutes. It is expected that by then your breathing will be in check.

Use Of Humidifiers

Some types of nose dryness that occurs during pregnancy (and subsequently leads to nose bleeding) occurs due to the dry climate. This is an even graver problem for women who are in their third trimester during the winter months. In such a situation, the easiest cure would be to use a humidifier inside the house. It is also important for pregnant women to keep away from smoke and dust and the couple should take proper care to ensure that the bedroom, living room and other areas of the house where the pregnant woman spends a major chunk of her day, is not over heated.

Medication

There are a number of nose bleeding medications that are absolutely safe for usage on pregnant women. It is important that you consult with your doctor to find out which is the best option for you. While using a nasal decongestant, make sure that you adhere to the instructions given to you by your doctor. In some cases, over usage may lead to complications.