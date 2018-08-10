Does A Baby Urinate In The Womb?

A pregnancy is a wonderful phase of a woman's life. The idea of a life growing inside us, already makes us feel protective towards it.

If the doctor has just confirmed your pregnancy, chances are you are already over the moon and waiting for your first ultrasound. Usually, the doctor will wait for at least 18 to 20 weeks into your pregnancy before conducting an ultrasound. Once there is a clear foetus detected in the womb, your pregnancy can safely be confirmed.

Throughout your pregnancy, your gynaecologist will perform regular ultrasounds in order to monitor the development of the baby inside the womb. Isn't it exciting to see your baby growing in the womb?

The foetus is the safest and closest to its mother when it is inside the womb.

The womb provides the perfect the environment and nourishment for the baby to grow naturally and normally. But does it also make you wonder if your baby is comfortable in such a small and cramped space? Does it breathe when it is surrounded by all the amniotic fluid?

How does it derive its oxygen, food and most of all how does it excrete? Or, does it excrete at all? These concerns are quite normal for a soon-to-be mother. To address all your dilemmas, you need to first know a few things about the pregnancy trimesters.

Pregnancy Trimesters

The nine-month of a human pregnancy is divided into three trimesters. The first trimester being the initial three months; the second trimesters being the fourth, fifth and sixth month; the third/ final trimester being the seventh, eighth and the ninth month.

A woman goes through a lot of physical and psychological changes during each of the trimesters. Knowing about them in advance will help in dealing with the changes in a better way. These stages are also very important to the growing baby and the doctors are better in accessing the growth and development of the baby during these trimesters.

Development Of The Foetus' Organ System

Do you pester your gynaecologist by asking if your baby has developed organs like the heart, lungs, kidneys etc.? Well, you can read all about it here in our article.

Here is everything you need to know about each pregnancy trimester, the changes in you and the various organs and organ system that your foetus is developing.

The first trimester

This is the trimester where there are a lot of changes in your body, especially hormonal. Though you may not seem pregnant even by the end of your first trimester, there are a lot of changes happening in your body, as it makes way for the foetus.

The hormones are on an overdrive, giving way to morning sickness, fatigue, headaches and constipation. Your heart also works harder to pump extra blood to the growing foetus and so does your lungs, to provide extra oxygen.

The reason why it is important not to miss on your prenatal vitamins and folic acid during the first trimester is the fact that most of your baby's organ systems develop during this time. This is the time when you have to maintain a healthy diet and kick off all the bad habits if any in order to support the proper growth a development of the baby.

The second trimester

This phase is relatively easier for most women as their bodies are now slowly coping with the growing baby. You may finally look pregnant as your abdomen expands for the growing baby and will not be able to wear tight clothing. You will be gaining weight at a fast pace now and will also feel an increase in appetite. There may be issues of leg cramps and heartburn.

You may also favour certain flavours of food. But this is also the time when most women experience a bad case of constipation and frequent urination as the womb pushes through the colons and the kidneys.

Ultrasound scans in your second trimester may reveal certain important organs being fully developed in the foetus such as the heart, lungs, kidneys and the brain. You will also be able to see a clearly distinguished backbone, showing that the baby is developing a nervous system. It will also have defined finger and toes.

Others details of the face such as eyelids, eyelashes and eyebrows are other things that are formed in the second trimester. The baby's reproductive organs are fully formed. By the end of the second trimester, the baby starts responding to your voice or any other loud noises heard. The fully developed nervous system will also enable the baby to yawn, stretch and kick.

The third trimester

The lungs are the final organ that is developed in the third trimester. But the baby will not use them until after it arrives in the real world. Most of the third trimester is spend in feeling the baby move or rather float around in the womb. There are nails at the end of the fingertips now. Their eyelids are completely functional and will respond to excess light.

Some ultrasound scans also show babies sucking thumbs and twins holding hands. Although all the organ systems are completely developed in the second trimester, the third trimester is usually all about the baby gaining weight and growing.

What Trimester Does The Baby Urinate?

Now that we have a clear idea about the growth and development of your baby in each trimester, it brings us to the question increasingly being asked by soon-to-be mothers: What trimester does the baby urinate? Or do they urinate at all?

As the kidneys are fully developed at the start of the second trimester, it processes the blood flow of the baby to create urine. This urine is actually discharged by the baby in the womb itself. In fact, the urine is what most of the amniotic fluid is made of.

Throughout the pregnancy, the baby constantly swallows the amniotic fluid, processes it and discharges it out again. As gross as it sounds, this is a very important factor in determining the health of the baby. The amount of amniotic fluid in the womb is a clear indication that the baby's digestive system and kidneys are functioning normally.

It may also interest you to know that babies do not poop in the womb, (we guessed that's what you may be getting at) as their digestive systems are not that functional. They derive energy and nutrients directly from their mothers through their umbilical cord. As for the oxygen, that is directly diffused in the placenta to reach the baby's blood vessels.

Pregnancy is the time when you don't have to obsess about anything regarding your baby. As long as you are taking care of yourself, eating healthy and following your doctor's orders, you don't have to worry about anything. Pregnancy is a miracle of nature, so let it take care of everything else.