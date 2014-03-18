World Breastfeeding Week: Foods To Eat While Breastfeeding Prenatal oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Breastfeeding your baby is a major task. Since your baby is dependent on you for nutrition, you have to be extremely careful about the foods you eat while you are breastfeeding your baby.

You will find tons of conflicting advice, traditional as well as modern, about what you should eat or avoid while breastfeeding. But the most important thing is that you should not compromise on the amount of nutrients your body must receive during this phase.

Since your baby receives nourishment from your breast milk, you will have to choose carefully what kind of foods to eat while breastfeeding. These foods will help in increasing the milk supply and keep you healthy as well.

CHECK OUT: Tips For Sore Nipples From Breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from 1 to 7 August to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies. So, this breastfeeding week, let us take a look at the different types of food that can be consumed by a breastfeeding mother.

There is no need to go on a special diet while breastfeeding your baby. You just have to take care that you consume extra calories which is needed for milk production and eat foods which are less spicy. Avoiding spicy food is important because whatever you eat has a direct impact on your milk which can make it difficult for your baby to digest.

{photo-feature}