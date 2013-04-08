Subscribe to Boldsky
10 Fruits To Eat During Pregnancy

When you are pregnant, you think twice before eating anything. All this attempt is to protect yourself and growing baby in the womb. During your first pregnancy, you will give everything a second thought and act more protective. Your elders will guide you on what to eat and what to avoid.

The pregnancy diet must include healthy and nutritious foods to meet the daily requirements. Healthy foods like spinach, broccoli, yogurt, red bell pepper, soy products lentils, beans, oatmeal, nuts, eggs and carrots are a must-have during pregnancy.

What about fruits?

BEST CITRUS FRUITS TO EAT DURING PREGNANCY

Most of the women are worried about eating fruits as papaya and pineapple are considered to be dangerous during pregnancy. Fruits to avoid during pregnancy If you want to know which fruits you can have during pregnancy, here is a list. Check out the fruits you should include in your pregnancy diet for a healthy you and baby!

Fruits to eat during pregnancy:

Array

Avocados

It is one of the fruits that is rich in folic acid. Women need loads of folic acid during pregnancy so, have this fruit.

Array

Mangoes

The summer fruit is not just delicious but healthy too. It aids digestion and contains Vitamin A and C that are healthy for pregnant women.

Array

Grapes

Many women think it is not safe to eat grapes. However, grapes are rich in Vitamin A which stabilises metabolic rate. Grapes also have folate, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium and sodium which is good during pregnancy.

Array

Sweet lime

It is one of the fruits that reduces nausea, morning sickness and common health problems during pregnancy. The citrus fruit is loaded with antioxidants that are good for the baby.

Array

Lemon

Lemon is often used by women to aid digestion, get rid of nausea and morning sickness during pregnancy. Lemon cleanses the body and flushes out toxins.

Array

Bananas

Constipation is a common health problem during pregnancy. For easy passage of stool and a clean system, have bananas.

Array

Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants and is considered as a superfood. You can include this fruit in your pregnancy diet.

Array

Oranges

They are sweet and tangy; perfect flavours a pregnant woman wants. Moreover, the citrus fruit is loaded with vitamins and nutrients.

Array

Apples

It is healthy and loaded with healthy vitamins that are good for the body.

Array

Lychee

This summer fruit is definitely a safe fruit during pregnancy.

