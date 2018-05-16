What Are The Components Of Breast Milk?

There are only few things in the world which are as pure as a mother's love and the thing that tops this list is breast milk.

Female species, all across the kingdom of the living beings, have the power to give birth to their young ones and nourish them with nature's most potent foods ever - Breast Milk.

Breast milk is the best food that any mother can provide to her newborn baby, right after the birth and for the initial few months, for the baby to develop properly. In fact, breast milk is so potent that a baby does not need to be supplemented with anything else when he/she is feeding from the mother, and not even purified water.

Time and again, doctors have been advising on breast feeding the baby exclusively for the formative months of the baby's life. Health experts can never stress over the importance of this habit, for both the mother and baby.

Breast milk is a special food designed for the newborn by none other than Mother Nature herself and how can she go wrong? For starters, breast milk is light on the baby's stomach, which is easy to digest by them. It has the right consistency and the right amount of nutrients, which help the baby's immune system become stronger.

New mothers are often confused regarding the nutritional requirements of their newborn. You need to always ensure that your baby is getting the right kind of food that he requires in order to stay healthy. The best way to ensure this is by feeding them with breast milk, which contains almost everything that your newborn baby will need.

A lot of research is done with regards to its composition. In case you are wondering what this miraculous drink is made of, here are its details.

Given below are the details regarding the composition of breast milk, take a look.

1) Water:

This is the main component of breast milk. You may notice that breast milk is a bit watery than regular milk. This makes it suitable for your newborn baby's delicate stomach, whose digestive system is not so developed to digest complex foods. In fact, breast milk is composed of 90% water. This also keeps your baby hydrated and also protects the inner organs.

2) Proteins:

Proteins are the building blocks of our muscles, making them utmost essential to your baby. Breast milk contains the right amount of simple proteins that help your baby grow and develop. The most important protein found in it is lactoferrin, which keeps your baby away from any kind of infections. It also helps the body absorb iron, which are another important mineral for growth.

3) Carbohydrates:

Carbohydrates are the important sources of energy. A common milk sugar called lactose is more in breast milk and this is where your baby gets most of his energy from. Other important carbohydrate found in mother's milk is oligosaccharides. This helps promote healthy bacteria in the intestines and keeps away diarrhoea.

4) Fats:

Your baby requires fats for two reasons. Fats serve as a source of energy for them and also aid in weight gain, which is a very important factor in a growing baby. Essential fatty acids such as DHA are required for the baby's brain development and building up of the nervous system and vision too.

5) Immunoglobins:

Breast milk is rich in immunoglobins, which are antibodies that help your baby fight off the germs that cause infections. Your baby's immunity system is not completely developed, making it susceptible to infections, which may serve as a hurdle in its growth. Thus, breast milk will ensure that your baby does not fall ill often.

6) Vitamins:

Vitamins are another important nutrient group required by the newborn infants. Healthy amount of vitamins, especially vitamin D, helps to keep away from scurvy, commonly found in babies with a vitamin D deficiency. Other vitamins such as Vitamin A and B3 help the baby grow healthy hair and skin.

7) Hormones And Enzymes:

Since your baby's body is not completely developed to secrete hormones, your breast milk becomes the major source of it. Major hormones such as prolactin, thyroxin and endorphins help your baby function normally. Enzymes found in the milk help the baby digest it.

8) Minerals:

Your baby's growing body would require some traces of minerals such as iron, zinc and sodium, which the baby gets from your breast milk. These minerals help the body meet the blood requirement, as he/she grows. They also help transport oxygen to the different parts of the body and aid in respiration and healthy heart functioning.

In short, your breast milk is all your baby will need to grow. Paediatricians suggest exclusive breastfeeding your baby for at least six months from his/her birth. It may not even require additional water during this time. In case you are wondering when and how often to feed your baby, do know that each baby has a different requirement. It would be better to understand your baby's natural schedule and feed him/her accordingly.