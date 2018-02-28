Everything You Need To Know About Cesarean Post Natal Care

Involuntary Shaking

During a C-section, you might be given a spinal block injection. This can lead to shaking all over your body. This shaking is not controllable and hence, called involuntary. It can be a very peculiar sensation to experience. But remember that it is quite normal and that it will go away in a few hours.

The Feeling Of Being Tugged

The only good thing about a cesarean section is perhaps that you won't feel anything as your baby is being born. You will be numb from the waist downwards and this numbness will last for a few hours after the surgery. But you might experience a tugging sensation or a feeling of being pushed or pulled, as the baby is taken out of the tummy. Do not be alarmed by it.

You Might Feel Very Cold During The Procedure

Many mothers who underwent a C-section complain of being uncomfortably cold as the C-section was performed. This can be due to the temperatures of the operating room or the fact that the mother was numb in half of her body. It can also be contributed to the fact that the mother has to be partially naked for a good 30 minutes as the procedure takes place. If you feel the same way, feel free to ask for additional blankets.

You Might Wake Up With A Leg Massage Being Done On You

As you lay down unconscious recovering, you may get machines called sequential compression device on your legs. These give you massages to help prevent blood clots and to improve your circulation. They may feel a little uncomfortable and weird; but they will be removed as soon as you have a good circulation established.

Your Nether Regions Will Be Handled Even After The Child Birth

You might think that with a C-section, no one will work on your private parts. Well, you are wrong! After C-section, your vagina will we given a cleansing and drying up; once or twice, as the need may be. You will also be put on a catheter to help you pee for a couple of days after the child birth.

You Will Have Some Bleeding

Another thing that you don't expect with a C-section birth is that you will still bleed from your private parts. The bleeding might not be much when compared to vaginal birth, but it can still be surprising for mothers who've had C-section.

This is because the uterus is still healing after the birth. The uterine lining will be shed too. The sudden changes in the hormone levels will also contribute to the bleeding. The bleeding will be light and will not last more than 6 weeks. Any heavy and prolonged bleeding should be brought to the notice of the doctor immediately.

Bowel Movements Will Be Hard And Painful

Passing stools can be a hard and painful deed to accomplish. Constipation can set in after child birth and the wound of the C-section will make it difficult to push. You will be given stool softeners to make the work easier. Remember to drink a lot of water. Also, take small walks as soon as you are allowed to, to get things moving.

Things Like A Cough Or Sneeze Will Be Painful

A sudden cough or a sneeze can cause immense pain. One trick to help you is to hold a pillow firmly but gently against your incision area while you sneeze or cough. Your doctor can also advise you to use compression bands to help support and to apply pressure to your muscles. The pain will get better as the weeks pass, with the first week being the worst.

Pain Due To Gas

After C-section pain, you may experience pain due to gas. This pain, surprisingly, will be felt in your shoulders. This is because of the pressure that gas applies on the diaphragm. Your doctors will prescribe medications for gas. They will also ask you to start walking around as soon as possible. Sometimes, the pain from the uterus can be referred to the shoulder too. If that is the case, the pain will go away in a couple of days.

You Will Have Scarring

It is a known fact that women who give birth will have a scar to show for the rest of their life. But most women do not realize that the scar will be quite prominent. It comes as a shock even to the most prepared mothers to see their abdomen sporting a scar. But keep in mind that the scar will fade a little with time.

You Must Exercise

Though you will not be able to do much at first but as soon as you can, try moving around a little. It will help in preventing blood clots. It will also help in getting your bowels moving. You will also not have as much troubles with gas.

Tips For Recovery

Get Enough Rest

You will have to go through some pain at least 6 weeks before you feel better after the child birth. Rest is very important during this period. If possible, hire help or enlist the help of your friends or relatives to take care of the baby till the doctor gives you a go ahead to start your day-to-day work.

Pamper Yourself

Take care of your body during the recovery period. While strenuous exercise is not advisable, you must walk around when you can. Do not lift things that are heavy. Ask your spouse or a helper to hand you your baby when required.

Take Care Of Your Emotional Health

pregnancy will cause emotions to flare up in you. You must take care to make sure that these do not affect you adversely. If you feel sad, exhausted, disappointed or enraged, you must talk to your spouse, friends or your doctor about it.

Pain Relief

Never go for over-the-counter pain-relief pills, more so when you are breastfeeding. Ask your doctor to prescribe you a safe painkiller. A good heating pad will also help you to relieve your pain and discomfort.

Have Good Nutritious Food

It is important to have good nutrition after the pregnancy. It is all the more important after the childbirth, as the baby depends on you for nutrition, especially if you are breastfeeding. Try to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits. It will help in easing the bowel movements. Drink a lot of fluids and water. It will also help in preventing constipation. You will also have a better milk supply.

When To Call The Doctor

Pain and soreness is to be expected during the time after C-section. There will be some bleeding and discharge for around six months. But if it lasts for more than that, you must talk to your doctor.

Other symptoms that you must bring to your doctor's notice are as follows: