Understanding Online Threats: Expert Explains How Parents Can Protect, Prevent And Empower Children

We live in a digital world, and however we may try to delay it for our children, they are exposed to it.

The pandemic, in fact, made it more difficult because the formal education during the lockdown completely shifted to online.

We are now in an age where the internet and digital presence are a necessary evil. However, now our children need more guidance on stranger danger, namely the predators that can reach via the internet.

To understand more about the dangers lurking in the cyber world and how to keep our children safe, I reached out to Dr Srishty Puri Gajbhiye, who has been actively working with Youth and children spreading awareness on child abuse prevention and empowerment to over 5000 students till date. She has been conferred the prestigious "Doctorate in Child Abuse Prevention and Social Work"(Honoris Causa) by World Human Rights Protection Commission.

Q. Can you tell us more about the cyber dangers?

Increasing access to technology and the internet through a laptop or phone has allowed criminals to target children effectively. Children are at risk from several cyber dangers, including online predators, cyberbullies, sexting, cyber grooming, digital addiction, access to/exploitation of pornography, child sexual abuse, and other inappropriate material. Furthermore, they may be at risk of sharing personal information or engaging in risky online behaviour.

Q. I remember we spoke about how many paedophiles/predators attacking via the internet are of certain demographic. Could you tell us more about that?

Paedophiles online can come from any demographic, although recent research has suggested that most often, men between the ages of 20 and 40 are the ones engaging in these activities. The criminals generally lure children with incentives like free recharge, gift hampers, branded materials at the cheapest rates, etc. The racketeers first befriend the children as gaming partners or chat friends, strengthening the bond by buying them internet connections or data recharges. There are an estimated 500,000 online predators active each day. Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are especially susceptible to being groomed or manipulated by adults they meet online. Over 50% of adolescents and teens have been bullied online, and about the same number have engaged in cyberbullying According to a recent report by the U.S. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), at least 25,000 images of child sexual abuse were uploaded across Indian social medial platforms between September 2019 and January 2020. Only 15% of parents are aware of what their kids do online. Receiving sexual images from children is the most common goal of web predators. Social media is the place where over 80% of child sex crimes start.

Several types of online predators have been identified. The Gatherer collects photographic or video pornography, the Producer distributes child pornography, the talker targets web chat rooms, and the voyager meets his victim in real life.

Q What is cyber grooming?

Cyber grooming is the act of a grownup or older adolescent using the internet to gain the confidence of a kid or young person with the eventual aim of sexually abusing them. Sending explicit texts or images is one way to accomplish it, as is persuading the child to follow suit. Realise that this is a form of abuse and that one must report it to a responsible adult or the police. It can be described as preparing a child or young adult for sexual assault, exploitation, or ideological manipulation, according to UNICEF. According to statistics on online child exploitation, this is typically done overtime to win the victims' trust. Online interactions are typically when the grooming of minors begins. Abusers study a situation carefully to understand what a child's sore point is and then exploit the situation. After gaining their confidence, the paedophiles extend their friendship to the extent that they get the children involved in pornographic activities and later start blackmailing them, a very typical sort of grooming process: where initially they are just trying to explore hobbies or confessing to having similar interests. Then you can see an increasing sexualization: pornography is shared, and a request is made for intimate photos in return.

Q. What steps should we take in case we find out about a pedophile reaching out through the internet?

An estimated 500,000 predators operate online every day.

Even after attempting to educate your child about online predators, if you come across any suspect, ask your child to disclose all the specifics (including the minutest detail of the interaction), then write everything down on all. Take a screenshot of the evidence showing the predator and your child speaking to one another. Make sure to note the username, conversational content, and conversational time stamps. Please wait before reporting the predator's account to social media or another venue.

Then report this crime under Section 67B (d) of the amended Indian Information Technology Act, 2000, which imposes penalties on anyone who aids in the online abuse of children. The law specifically targets those individuals who cultivate, entice, or induce children into online relationships, with one or more children, for or on sexually explicit act(s). Any kind of predatory online behaviour and pedophilic behaviour needs to be specifically reported and targeted. This greatly increases the odds that the predator will be successfully apprehended and brought to justice.

Q . This is the age of instant gratification fueled further by social media. There are numerous mental health issues concerning social media validation that especially effects the young mind. How to prepare our kids for such a world? How to ensure their emotional well-being?

It has only taken a few decades for social media to permeate most aspects of our society. Social media has a huge impact on the lives of adolescents, as evidenced by the extent to which they use social media platforms. In teens today, FOMO - fear of missing out - is the leading cause of social media obsession, along with peer pressure. People may miss jokes, connections, or invitations if everyone else is using social media sites. It is only possible to list some of the cons of social media. However, adolescents' desire for instant gratification when other users like their posts could have unintended consequences. If they don't get the reaction they desire from an online community, they may inevitably become depressed as a result. As a result of chronic self-doubt and a sense that they are being exposed as 'frauds', adolescents experience impostor syndrome. Through beneficial social interactions, social media use can engage the brain's reward system. Social media misrepresents lifestyles and body images, which can negatively impact a teen's self-esteem. "Short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops" can become addictive, according to former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya.

As with everything, there are two sides to every coin. This is why the virtues of social media cannot be ignored either. Teenagers can use social media to express their thoughts and feelings and establish a persona. Having similar hobbies or experiences makes them feel less alone. Like the schoolyard or the cafeteria, teens can use social media to discover their talents and flaws and create a personality based on their discoveries. Education is crucial for preventing the negative effects of social media. Kids shouldn't be warned against social media. Instead, they should be taught how to navigate the world of social media and the internet safely. Inquisitive teens are also old enough to understand social media's effects on them. We must teach them how to deal with technology responsibly and recognise the dangers.

Parents should also be aware of their teens' social-media behaviours. If a teen is acting differently, seems disinterested in life, or is talking about not wanting to live, actions should be taken. It can be a hard conversation to have-but it might save their life. Parents and friends should be aware of the potential dangers facing teens, including a desire to take their own lives. Friends can help by urging someone they know who may be considering suicide to seek help immediately. Teens should also know that if a peer appears to be considering suicide, it does not indicate that they want attention or are "dramatic"; it could cause concern and require immediate help.

Parents can set a good example through their virtual behaviour, as well as what they allow their children to do online. Our brains are hardwired to look for validation, acceptance, and reassurance through likes on social media. According to researchers at The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a selfie-centric culture can make kids feel like they need to look perfect in every picture they take. I think it's a great idea to make a "no selfie" policy, or at least a rule is that kids can post pictures of tangible objects but no photos of themselves. This way, children can share their experiences without focusing on their appearance.

Q. Bullies also have transcended to the virtual world and there are many incidents reported of cyberbullying. What are the signs to look out for to know if our kids are bullied or not? How to report cyberbullies? Are the present format of redressals effective?

The act of harassing another person online or on any digital platform, such as social media, is known as cyberbullying or harassment. Teenagers are more likely to engage in this behaviour. Some forms of bullying children include posting rumours, derogatory names, sexual remarks, threats, victims' private information, etc. Cyberbullying has evolved to take many different forms. Following are some prevalent forms of cyberbullying:

Flaming is the act of using derogatory language towards someone in chat rooms, emails, or texts.

Harassment constitutes Communicating insulting, vile, or threatening texts

Cyberstalking is the practice of following a person online and sending emails or messages to intimidate, frighten, or cause him damage.

Exclusion: Willful exclusion of a person from a group and publication of defamatory remarks/messages about someone

Impersonation/masquerading: using a false identity to harm someone's reputation and disclosing genuine information in public

Cyberbullying can occur on any online platform, such as social media sites, instant messaging apps, text messages, online gaming sites, and even online comments and forums. Furthermore, it can also occur in private messages and group chats. According to a 2016 report from the Cyberbullying Research Center, approximately 33.8% of surveyed 12- to 17-year-olds were victims of cyberbullying in their lifetime.

It is very important to create an inclusive environment at home where your child can talk to you about their online activities and share their experiences. It is important to be aware of what your children are doing online and to be able to spot signs of cyberbullying. Parents should also talk to their children about cyberbullying and let them know that it is not tolerated and that they should not be exposed to it or participate in it in any way. This is like a smoke alarm in a building, designed to detect a fire before it gets out of control. By monitoring online activity, parents and teachers can catch cyberbullying before it spirals out of control.

Parents, teachers, and administrators must monitor social media and other online activities to identify potential signs of cyberbullying. For example, if a student is frequently posting negative comments or avoiding social interactions, this could be a sign of cyberbullying. Additionally, if a student suddenly stops using their social media accounts or deleting a post.

In the case of Cyberbullying, I suggest that you first make a formal online complaint on www.cybercrime.gov.in and also keep a note of the following laws against this menace for your further investigation

These are the Anti-Bullying Cyber Laws in India:

· Sec 66A - Sending offensive messages through communication service, etc.

· Sec 66C - Identity Theft

· Sec 66D - Cheating by personation by using the computer resource

· Sec 66E - Violation of privacy

· Sec 67B - Punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in any sexually explicit act, etc. in electronic form

· Sec 72 - Breach of confidentiality and privacy

· Sec 503 Indian Penal Code (IPC) - Sending threatening messages through email

· Sec 509 IPC - Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman

· Sec 499 IPC - Sending defamatory messages through email

· Sec 500 IPC - Email Abuse

Q Phishing scams are reaching out to all age groups but kids and senior citizens are more susceptible due to a lack of digital financial savviness. What steps can we take to prevent them to fall, victim?

Phishing scams can target anyone regardless of age, including children and senior citizens. Some common types of phishing attacks targeting these groups include Tech support scams: These scams impersonate a technical support representative and trick the victim into downloading malware or handing over sensitive information. Grandparent scam: Scammers pretend to be a grandchild in distress and ask for money to be sent immediately to cover an emergency. Charity scams: Phishing emails posing as a charity organization and asking for donations. Online shopping scams: Scammers create fake websites that look like popular e-commerce sites and trick victims into entering their personal and financial information.Covid-19 vaccine scams: Scammers posing as health organisations and tricking people, especially senior citizens, into giving up personal information or paying for fake vaccines. It's important for both children and senior citizens to be aware of these scams and to not give out personal information or money to anyone they do not know or trust.

Q. What can we do to keep our children cyber-safe?

Start by teaching your children about online safety, recognizing potential dangers, such as cyberbullying, and showing them how to properly use social media and other digital accounts. Additionally, it is imperative to make sure that children are aware of the risks of sharing personal information online, as well as the importance of creating strong passwords. This is similar to teaching children to look both ways before crossing the street; it's a basic lesson in safety that can save them from harm. Through proper education and practice, children can learn to protect themselves and be aware of any potential dangers they may encounter online Awareness and training on this issue have to constantly evolve with the changing landscape of the internet and crimes committed through online space. In their profile, your child may provide bits and pieces of information that give away their physical address. For example, if your child gives their full name, nominates their suburb, and uploads school photographs, anyone who wishes to could pinpoint their location. By providing a few pieces of seemingly innocuous information, your child has enabled people to make connections that may lead to malicious intentions. For example, if your child posts that they are interested in sports, a person with malicious intentions may use that as a conversation starter. Teach your child about their 'digital reputation' and its permanence. Their 'digital footprint' is created every time they visit a website, share content, post something on a blog, or upload information. A future employer or marketing department can access this information under their real name. It is important to emphasise the importance of never sharing personal information online without your consent or knowledge. You can restrict your child's online activities by installing safety software on the computer.

Report any unwelcome contact to the relevant authorities. Your Internet service provider (ISP), your child's school, or the police will need proof. Make sure that you save copies of the unwelcome contact for evidence. Do not personally respond to the unwelcome person. Encourage your child to ignore all contact. Use privacy settings to block the unwelcome person from making further contact. Remove your child's contact information from websites. Advise your child to avoid risky activities like clicking on pop-ups.

All stakeholders must work together to protect children online. Also, children should have faith that if they speak up, they will be given a patient hearing and trusted. Win your child's faith and let them know that you won't be upset if they ever confide in you. The single most helpful thing you can do to keep your kids safe online is to maintain an open line of communication with them. Ensure you are aware of the warning signs of online sexual abuse first.

Q. What can parents do to keep their kids safe online?

Place your children's computers in a shared home area to monitor their Internet activity.

Check your child's browsing history frequently.

Use security software or tools.

Enable the privacy features of your browser or Internet service provider.

Know what other computers or devices your child uses.

Know your children's passwords.

Watch for changes in your child' behaviour that could indicate cyberbullying or contact with an online sex offender.

Also, ensure your children do not open social media accounts or download social media apps until they are at least 13 years old.

Q. Lastly, is there a foolproof way of protecting our children against inappropriate explicit content?

There is no foolproof method of protecting our children, and there is no substitute for parental supervision. The most effective way is to establish a trusting relationship with your children and to be open and honest about the risks associated with using the internet. Always sensitize your child to the existence of 'certain dangerous stuff' on the Internet. This will make younger children understand why it is not good to be curious about every site. Additionally, parents can take the following steps to protect their children:

Educate them about the risks associated with viewing inappropriate explicit content. Educate them about the dangers of cyberbullying, identity theft, cyberstalking, and other online threats.

Utilise parental controls, such as those offered by most internet service providers, to filter out explicit and inappropriate content.

Monitor your children's internet usage. This can be done by using software that tracks and blocks sites that are not appropriate for children. Examples of apps to be used are SafeSearch with Google Family Link and Internet Explorer's parental controls.

Set limits and establish a safe space for your children to access the internet.

Make sure they understand the risks associated with accessing the internet and set clear rules and expectations. Talk to your children about their online activities.

Ask them who they talk to online and what they look at.

Don't scold your child harshly if they have accidentally opened some inappropriate website. Instead, explain to them why the content is not appropriate.

By taking these steps, parents can ensure their children never receive inappropriate explicit content online.

