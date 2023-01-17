Swimming Pool Safety For Kids: Safety Measures While Swimming To Be Aware Of! Kids oi-Amritha K

When you take your children to the beach or swimming pool, your main concern would be controlling them. This is because kids are naturally curious and would simply want to play in it.

Nevertheless, swimming pool safety is an extremely important consideration. Negligence may even result in a death.

It was found that drowning rates in India were highest among children between the ages of 10 and 12 (40.6%) and 5 and 9 (32.2%).

You should ensure your child is safe when swimming in the water. If your child is just with you when you are swimming, make sure that your child does not enter the water on his or her own.

The first thing you must do is choose a swimming pool that is equipped with all the necessary safety features, including water level controls and alarms. Taking your children to a swimming pool where safety measures are not followed could prove to be very dangerous.

Swimming Pool Safety For Kids

Here are important things to keep in mind while taking your kids swimming:

1. Be present at all times

Whenever you are around a pool, keep your child within your reach and do not let him/her run away from you. Curious children may tend to jump into the water as soon as their parents let them. If the water levels are high, this would be dangerous.

2. Take swimming lessons with your children

Swimming lessons are available at almost all schools now. Or you can schedule swimming lessons when your child is at least one year old. Although swimming lessons do not replace the need for a water watcher, they do make drowning less likely.

3. Keep a life jacket handy

For safety reasons, consider getting your child a life jacket. Wearing one won't hurt, but it can be extremely helpful if your child is in a situation where they are at risk.

4. A briefing is beneficial

Ensure that your children are aware of safety precautions that need to be followed around the swimming pool. Without such instructions, your children may cross the safety limits as they may not realize how dangerous swimming pools can be.

5. Consider hiring a professional

Ensure that you speak to an instructor about safety standards if you wish to teach swimming to children.

6. Use fences, alarms, and covers

The following applies to all home pools (including above-ground pools) and hot tubs. They must be surrounded by a fence with a self-closing, locked gate. You can also add extra security by using door and window alarms that sound when they are opened to warn parents when a child is going outside, and pool alarms that sound when someone enters the pool.

7. Learn CPR

When performed correctly, CPR can save the life of a person. It is crucial that every parent knows how to perform CPR. CPR helps bring blood to the heart, brain, and other organs, as well as start breathing until medical providers can give the person advanced life support.

