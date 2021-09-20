Is Mosambi Juice Safe For Children? Tips For Parents And Healthy Recipe Kids oi-Amritha K

Sweet lime or mosambi is a healthy fruit with a sweet flavour that has a side of the tangy essence of lime. Rich in vitamin C, mosambi or sweet lime offers ample amounts of iron, calcium, vitamin B6, thiamine, potassium, and a moderate amount of niacin, riboflavin, phosphorous and magnesium.

The deluge of health benefits possessed by this citrus fruit includes boosting immunity and bone health, stimulating appetite, preventing nausea and dehydration, cell damage and scurvy, improving digestion, treating peptic ulcer [1], and may even help flush out kidney stones [2].

Some of the other possible health benefits of mosambi include improving heart conditions, treating urinary tract infections [3], improving iron absorption and liver health - however, these require more extensive studies to reach a definitive conclusion.

Today, we will look at if mosambi juice is safe for children.

Is Fruit Juice Healthy For Children?

The benefits of consuming the whole fruit and fruit juice are almost the same as the liquid contains most of the vitamins, minerals and plant chemicals (phytonutrients) found in the fruit. The one minor issue with consuming juice instead of fruit is that whole fruits have healthy fibre, which is lost during (most) juicing.

Fruit juice is safe for children older than the age of one [4]. Paediatricians advise that fruit juice not be given to children younger than age one as it offers no nutritional benefits to this age group [5].

In case of unhealthy weight gain, drinking a small amount of 100 per cent fresh juice does not affect the child's weight although fruit juices contain calories. Although one cup of 100 per cent fresh fruit juice is equal to that of whole fresh fruit, the healthiest option is to give your child a whole fresh fruit than fresh fruit juice [6].

Moreover, drinking fruit juice too often can increase the risk of tooth decay and cause the child to prefer flavoured water to normal plain water [7].

For children ages 1 to 6 years, the recommended juice limit is 120 to 180 millilitres a day.

For children ages, 7 to 18, consider limiting juice to 240 millilitres a day.

Is Mosambi Juice Safe For Children?

Mosambi fruit is packed with vitamin C and other several nutrients that can aid your child's overall health. Here are some of the benefits of mosambi juice for your child [8]:

Drinking one glass of fresh mosambi juice can satisfy the daily intake of vitamin C in your child.

During the summer season, mosambi juice acts as a natural coolant and is a great addition to your child's summer diet due to its hydration property.

While large quantities of sweet lime juice can cause digestion issues in your child, small amounts of fruit juice can help improve digestion due to the presence of flavonoids, which help stimulate the digestive system and trigger the secretion of several digestive juices [9].

Help flush out toxins from the body due to its acidic nature.

Boosts energy levels.

Sweet lime contains potassium, calcium, phosphorus, and iron and helps to maintain the natural balance of hair and skin.

Note: Mosambi juice should be consumed immediately because the lime's taste changes rapidly in contact with air and will turn bitter in few minutes.

Fruit Juice For Children: Things Parents Should Keep In Mind

Although fresh and home-made fruit juices without sugar are safe for your kid, keep the following points in mind:

Give your child only 100 per cent fresh fruit juice and not sweetened juice with added sugar and colours (you can add water to dilute the juice).

Avoid giving children fruit juice at bedtime or treat dehydration or diarrhoea [10].

Fruit juices should be given as part of a meal or snack.

Avoid allowing your child to sip juice throughout the day.

Mosambi Juice Recipe For Kids

Ingredients

2 sweet limes

Water

Black salt

Directions

Cut the sweet lime into halves.

Using a juicer, squeeze the juice out.

Strain the juice into a glass.

Add 1 cup of water.

Add a pinch of black salt and stir well.

Serve chilled.

On A Final Note...

While it is okay for children older than age 1 to drink juice in small amounts, experts say that whole fruit and plain water are the better choices. So, if you would like to give your child some juice, you can - but make sure to give in small amounts only.